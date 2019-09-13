It’s no secret we at Scouted are super into coffee love sharing all things about it, from the top French presses to the best programmable coffee makers. And while coffee of the drip variety is great, the obvious elevation comes in the form of espresso. And you don’t need to leave your home to make it, drink it, or fall in love with it. To help you on your journey to home-spressoing, we put together some of the top-rated and most stylish espresso makers on Amazon to consider for your very own countertops.

Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville, $490 on Amazon: This is an espresso-making investment you’ll only have to make once in your life. It’ll churn out both coffee and espresso, demand attention on your counter with striking style, and is designed to handle any type or strength of espresso you want. Customize your drink with adjustable coffee volume, milk temperature, and more. Not to mention, more than 200 reviewers left the Creatista a 4.4-star average rating.

Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker, $158 on Amazon: Scouted-favorite coffee brand Keurig offers up a highly-rated edition of the coffee-and-espresso combo. More than 1,800 reviewers left it a 4.4-star average rating. And with an adjustable coffee strength and various possible cup sizes, you get to decide exactly what kind of espresso you’ll be drinking that day. And the frother cup is dishwasher-safe, meaning you can use it to your heart’s content and easily clean up after.

illy Espresso Machine, $499 on Amazon: Another breathtaking design comes in four different styles (the best looking one, in my opinion, being the black Cast Iron edition). Like the Nespresso, you can use this to brew coffee or espresso. And, of course, you can froth milk stylishly for you and your friend or family with a machine that looks so good it’ll make you want to do so.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, $128 on Amazon: From different sizes of single-serve coffee to any sized espresso you need at the moment, the VertuoPlus will be your best friend. The brain of the coffee and espresso maker can read whatever capsule you drop into it (and yes, a collection of them are included to help start you off) and automatically adjust the brew to give you a perfect cup of your preference.

