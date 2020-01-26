The Best Fitness Trackers to Help You Keep Your Personal Fitness Goals, Whatever They May Be

Your wrist can be the key to staying healthier and on track with your fitness goals if you wrap the right fitness tracker around it. They help you understand what’s happening with your body and even support you in building a consistent habit, which is often half the battle when trying to be more active. There are a plethora of options out there, but some of the best can be found on Amazon. We’ve rounded up some of the best from top brands like Fitbit and Apple, but other more affordable options that still give you all the bells and whistles you expect.

Fitbit Versa 2 With built-in Alexa capability, heart rate tracking, step tracking, Spotify integration, and 6-day battery life, you’re getting a lot in a small package. Long story short, this fitness tracker does more for you. If you need any questions answered about your fitness levels or sleep health, this will answer them. It’s a Scouted favorite too, with contributor Catherine Renton saying, “It’s simple to set up and when the Charge 2 arrived I had it charged up and fully operational within an hour.” Buy on Amazon $ 185 Free Shipping

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 This affordable band has heart rate and activity tracking plus a built-in GPS. It also comes with six different workout modes and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. If you’re not interested in getting distracted by text updates and other notifications from your phone so you can focus purely on activity, this is a good choice. Buy on Amazon $ 33 Free Shipping

Lintelek Smart Watch Steps, distance, calories-burned, and sleep status are just a few features on this watch. It’s water-resistant and can even connect to your phone for easy access to message and call reminders, your music, and more. Aesthetically, this looks a lot like the Apple Watch — without the price tag. Buy on Amazon $ 40

Apple Watch Series 5 The Apple Watch is more than a fitness watch, but the new features make it a powerful fitness tracker too. It’s swim-proof and now features an ECG app, heart sensors, and fall detection. You can choose from two different sizes to better fit your wrist. Brands like Nike have even made their training apps easy to use through the Apple Watch, so it’s like you have a personal trainer on your wrist. Buy on Amazon $ 385 Free Shipping

