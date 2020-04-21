These Are the Ergonomic Utensils You Didn’t Know You Needed

When I was a kid, my mother had two sets of virtually everything; one was for daily use, and the other was for when company came over. Even as a 10-year-old, this boggled my mind. Why bother to own something if you’re not going to enjoy it? I vowed that as an adult, I’d only have one: one living room (that was meant to be sat in), one set of hand towels, and one dinnerware set. Yes, this decision would help me save on storage space (and mortgage payments) down the line, but it would also ensure that I actually used the things I had.

Unfortunately, once adulthood hit, I realized how hard it was to find a single purchase worthy of both entertaining and everyday use — specifically when searching for the best flatware set. After all, when was the last time someone revolutionized the fork?

Then I stumbled upon a company called Knork. Their M.O. is ergonomically designed flatware that facilitates a more comfortable, practical eating experience. In other words, most utensils have stayed pretty much the same for decades, but now, yours could be so much better.

I spent a few hours combing through the reviews — buyers called them “the greatest flatware on planet earth” and “worth every penny.” Then I realized Knork offered a set with a matte copper finish. That was the icing on the cake. I was sold. I had to try these utensils for myself.

Now that I’ve been using them for about a year, I can confidently say I’ll never go back. Each piece of the set is hand-forged from stainless steel, so it’s heavier, yet infinitely more balanced than your average utensil. They’re also curved to sit optimally in the crook of your hand and they feature an improved finger platform for leverage — but it’s not just about comfort, either. The fork has beveled prongs to pierce tougher ingredients, the spoon has a deeper, more rounded contour for liquid foods, and the butter knife effortlessly slices through most things with its ridgeless blade. Last but not least, they’re durable and dishwasher-safe for longevity.

Right now, I’m in a studio apartment, so I admittedly don’t entertain much. As a result, the service-for-four set has served me just fine up until now. Still, the few people I have had for dinner always comment on the weight and the upscale feel, so needless to say, once I get a bigger place, I’ll be investing in a second set that includes Knork’s serving utensils.

Knork Service for 4 Original Collection Cutlery Utensils Buy on Amazon $ 79 Free Shipping

