The 15 Best Fourth of July Mattress Sales

It’s the 4th of July, which means a ton of retailers are having a sale on everything you could possibly need. We're rounding up some of the best mattresses and bedding so you can bookmark this page and come back when your boss isn't looking at your screen. Whatever your bedroom needs are this summer, this week’s a perfect opportunity to get it on sale.

Get $125 off any purchase (and two free pillows) at Nectar.

Save $500 on any TEMPUR-breeze mattress and get an instant $300 gift at TEMPUR-PEDIC.

Get up to $200 off (and 2 free pillows regardless) at Helix. Use code FOURTH100 to save $100 on any purchase, code FOURTH150 to save $150 on an order of $1,250 or above, and code FOURTH200 to save $200 on an order of $1,750 or above. The free pillows are yours with any purchase.

Get 25% off sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding. Use code INDEPENDENCE 25.

Save $200 on any mattress at Birch. Use code FOURTH200.

Get $200 off the Luxury Hybrid Mattress at DreamCloud.

Get 15% off any mattress (and two free down alternative pillows) at Leesa.

Save $250 off select mattresses at Nest Bedding. Use code HAPPY4TH.

Save up to 25% sitewide at Coddle. Use code FREEDOM to get 10% off everything, 15% off an order of $900 or above, 20% off an order of $1,400 or above, and 25% off an order of $1,800 or above.

Save up to $400 and get tiered gifts at MattressFirm. Get two memory foam pillows and a mattress protector for an order of $299 and above. Get an adjustable base for an order of $599 and above. Get all three gifts for an order of $799 and above.

Get $1,200 off organic latex mattresses and up to $450 in free bedding at PlushBeds.

Get 10% off your order if it includes a mattress at Purple.

Get a Free Gravity Blanket with Your Order at Eight Sleep.

Save 20% off sitewide and get two Cloud Pillows at Bear Mattress.

Get 15% off mattresses and bedding at Allswell. Use code FIREWORKS.

