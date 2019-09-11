Here at Scouted, we run on coffee. And if our super-smart analysis machines are correct, so do you. So we love telling you about all things coffee, whether it’s a collection of the best programmable coffee makers, the ones best for making cold brew at home, and the best ways to take that homemade coffee along with you. Now we’re back with the best French press coffee makers on Amazon because few things are better than a weekend morning cup of coffee that’s brewed freshly and Frenchly pressed by hand.

Secura’s Stainless Steel French Press Coffee Maker, $26 on Amazon: I’ve held on to my very own Secura for years and plan to keep it for the years ahead. It holds a rare 4.8-star average rating from nearly 5,500 reviewers. And it sports a heavy-duty, three-layer filter, which itself is made of stainless steel. The right-angled and substantial handle never gets hot and the coffee in the press stays delicious through the next morning (yes, it’ll still caffeinate you, too).

Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee and Tea Maker, $30 on Amazon: Bodum’s heat-resistant French press is constructed out of borosilicate glass and boasts a BPA-free handle. It’s easy to use and easy to clean. The glass definitely elevates the style of the French press so it’s a better bet for you if you’re hosting brunch or enjoy the coffee aesthetic. And more than 4,200 reviewers left it a 4.2-star average rating, to boot.

Secura 1500ml French Press Coffee Maker, $40 on Amazon: Take everything that’s incredibly useful about the Secura French press above and enlarge it. The bigger design really strikes me for its, well, curves. Rounded and plump, the look just begs to be lifted and poured. And a rare 4.8-star average rating from nearly 900 reviewers doesn’t hurt.

Bodum’s Columbia Thermal French Press Coffee Maker, $43 on Amazon: Speaking of round and plump, the Bodum take on a larger French press is gorgeous. The thermal design gives the coffee maker double-wall, stainless steel insulation, and it can hold up to four cups of coffee when full. More than 1,400 reviewers left it a 4.5-star average rating.

