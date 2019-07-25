6 Bestselling and Different Full-Length Mirrors on Amazon for Every Kind of Self-Reflection

Self-awareness is one of the most important aspirations, as far as I’m considered. And while self-reflection is usually an internal pursuit within each of us, there’s something to say about the value of knowing what we look like. To that end, the ubiquitous full-length mirror is a must in any home and for every person. If you want to upgrade yours or finally be able to check yourself out top-to-bottom before heading out (or during a long phone conversation), you have some really great options. We put together some of the best-selling and top-rated full-length mirrors on Amazon, each with its own unique value on top of showing you what you’re here to see.

While any of these mirrors can lean against a wall, Amazon will actually help install any of them through its highly-rated wall hanging home improvement service. (It garnered a massive 4.9-star average rating from more than 800 reviewers, to boot.)

Crown Mark Espresso Finish Wooden Cheval Bedroom Floor Mirror, $56 on Amazon: I’ve owned this mirror twice and procrastinated getting rid of it most recently last summer before moving to New York. You can set it up in less than a minute and it fits anywhere. It’s styled well to accent most rooms and you can push it in and out to achieve new angles as you wish. With a 4.3-star average rating from more than 1,200 reviewers, I’d say this is the best all-around full-length mirror on Amazon (and was similarly enamored by it in years prior so there’s some staying power here).

Mirrotek Over The Door Mirror, $39 on Amazon: Amazon’s top-selling full-length mirror comes in at less than $40 and hangs over any door. Easy-to-install and styled to elevate your decor, the entire thing weighs less than 8 pounds and can be wall-mounted if you prefer.

Hamilton Hills Contemporary Brushed Metal Tall Gold Wall Mirror, $220 on Amazon: Probably the most gorgeous of the pack, this elegant mirror will bring a sophisticated touch to any room you put it in and draw attention from anyone passing by. nstallation is a breeze and more than 160 reviewers left the brushed metal beauty a very high 4.8-star average rating.

Adesso Alice Floor Mirror, $105 on Amazon: Highly-rated and free-standing, the Alice can boast a 4.2-star average rating from more than 200 reviewers. Just pull out its back leg to stand it up anywhere. Its champagne color will elevate its surroundings wherever you choose to place it.

AOOU Jewelry Organizer Jewelry Cabinet and Full-Length Mirror, $120 on Amazon: I love this idea, a cabinet for your jewelry or electronics (yeah, really) and a mirror all in one. There’s a lot you can fit in this space-saver and when closed it will, of course, show you your reflection because it’s also a full-length mirror.

Tiny Times Multifunctional 360-Degree-Swivel Full-Length Mirror, $120 on Amazon: Another great idea! Able to hold clothes, bags, or anything else you want out of the way, this mirror is on wheels and can go anywhere you do. Place it next to the front door for coats or keep it in the bathroom for towels. Either way, you’re getting some solid extra function out of your mirror.

