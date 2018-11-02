The Best Gifts For All Movie Lovers

There’s that one person in your life who speaks entirely in movie sayings. Whether you recite quotes along with them or rarely get the reference, there’s one place we can all meet in the middle: Awesome products that encourage a good movie binge.

Nebula Capsule Smart Mini Projector, $349.99 on Amazon

Projectors have long held positive associations in our minds. The sight of one was always a sign a substitute teacher would be taking over for the class and you’d get to “watch a movie” (nap). This projector helps you revisit those days with over 360 degree audio and a crisp picture spanning up to 100 inches wide.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint Signed Autograph 8” by 10” reprint, $14.95

So it’s a reprint, but you wouldn’t be able to trace your fingers along the autographs of your cinematic heroes anyways since you’ll want to preserve this collector’s item behind glass.

Vizio 43” Ultra HD LED Smart TV, $419.99 on Monoprice

Ditch the tiny laptop (it’s killing your eyes!) for a more immersive viewing experiencing. This system’s got all the buzzwords: Ultra HD providing 8.3 million pixels in every shot, LED for efficient energy usage, and “smart” for Wi-Fi connectivity granting access to Netflix and YouTube.

Super Snack Time Pizza in a Bag 8-Pack, $39.99

It’s not a movie night without pizza. Sure, you can time a delivery to their house, but even better is to give them the gift of shelf-stable pepperoni slices you can mindlessly munch on like popcorn—straight from the brains behind Epic Meal Time.

Forrest Gump Original Movie Poster, $395

The Godfather Australian Daybill Original Movie Poster, $595

Now that Netflix has taken over, rarely do we get to revel in the classic art of an in-person movie poster. Here, turn their living room into a makeshift cinema with original posters featuring all the classics.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail Complete Script, $14.99 from Script City

Bright colors and surround sound means we often forget our favorite films once started out on a humble white piece of paper. Having your favorite script on hand is a reminder that you, too, can go from Word doc to Academy Awards with a little hard work and patience. Okay, a lot of hard work and patience.

A.I. Artificial Intelligence: From Stanley Kubrick to Steven Spielberg: The Vision Behind the Film, $249.99 on Amazon

Coffee table books often serve more as centerpieces than transcendent pieces of literature. No longer is that the case with a behind-the-scenes look at the making of a classic film straight through the lens of two of the industry’s most sought-after directors. Coupled with conceptual art from illustrator Chris Baker, the book is as much a feast for the eyes as it is the mind.

Family Flix Movie Night Gift Box, $75.99 on Overstock

Family movie night is all fun and games until it comes time to actually agree on a single film. Thankfully, with six Red Box movie rentals, you can each get a turn. Popcorn, Skittles, Oreos and much more come packed in a director’s chalk board gift box you’ll actually want to keep.

ASOS Propel Star Wars Stormtrooper Speeder Bike Drone, $205.27

As if drones weren’t cool enough as it is, one of the world’s largest online retailers had to go ahead and take Star Wars fandom to new heights. Learn to fly by performing Stormtrooper-themed tricks up to 30 miles per hour and battle up to 12 other players in your reimagined Galactic Empire.

Cocktails of the Movies: An Illustrated Guide to Cinematic Mixology, $12.62 on Amazon

White Russians from the Big Lebowski. Singapore Slings from Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Any film buff can walk up to bar and harken their favorite movie through a stiff drink. Each of these 64 recipes feature a snappy anecdote surrounding the character’s drink of choice so you can feel like you’re enjoying it with them.

