Holiday Gift Ideas for Every Kind of Friend in Your Circle

Shopping for your friend who has everything, your roommate (okay, shopping for yourself), your friend you haven’t seen in some time, or your friend with super specific style? We’ve got you covered with gifts for every kind of friend.

BLACK+DECKER 7 Quart Digital Slow Cooker If your friend is a regular at-home chef, they’ll love this seven-quart sous vide BLACK+DECKER digital slow cooker. It boasts multiple temperature probe locations and a locking lid for safe cooking and mess-free transport (for all those friends’ potlucks). Plus, there’s a full starter kit complete with a sous vide rack, two disposable bags, a temperature probe, and recipes. Buy on Walmart $ 60 Free Shipping

Vertly CBD-Infused Workout Recovery Body Spray Maybe you can’t afford to buy your fitness friend a gym membership, and that’s okay. Instead, you can grab some of this CBD-infused workout spray so they can more quickly recover from their workout. The spray is packed Vertly’s signature tension-reducing CBD, Peppermint Menthol, MSM (an organic detoxifying sulfur), and Magnesium, which is an essential mineral that assists the body in preparing for physical performance and muscle recovery. They’ll be able to make the most of their membership with this stuff to keep them moving. Buy on Bloomingdale's $ 42 Free Shipping

Cypress Cannabidiol Bath Soak How about the friend in over their head with work—the one who could really use a break? Help your friend unwind with a rejuvenating bath. This Cypress CBD bath soak is packed with 60mg of CBD (10mg per serving) and an organic essential oil blend. Buy on Daughter of the Land $ 33

Del Sol: Nail Polish What do you get the friend who doesn’t need any more clothes? How about more accessories? This color-changing nail polish is as unique as they are. It features proprietary Spectrachrome® technology that react within seconds when exposed to sunlight, making for bright and vibrant colors. It’s non-toxic and created free of toluene, formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate, and camphor, so any of the 30 shades are safe. Buy on Amazon $ 10

Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II Bose’s SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II is the perfect gift for the friend who’s always bringing the music. This small but mighty speaker pumps out sound, while keeping vibrations to a minimum. It features a soft-touch silicone exterior for compact durability, so it’s a great travel companion. And it even has a built-in microphone for calls. Buy on Amazon $ 130 Free Shipping

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock How about your roommate who is always snoozing? Gift them (and you) this Philip’s wake-up light alarm clock, which uses natural light and soothing sounds to wake them up instead of a blarming alarm. This one has been clinically proven to help them wake up feeling more refreshed. Buy on Amazon $ 140 Free Shipping

Dior Catwalk Gift Set For the friend who loves getting all dolled up, consider this limited-edition Diorshow Pump ‘n’ Volume Catwalk gift set. It’s complete with a full-size Diorshow Pump 'n' Volume HD Mascara and a deluxe-mini Rouge Dior Lipstick. The mascara promises XXL volume on each lash with a 94% increase in HD volume, and the lipstick will last up to 16 hours. Buy on Nordstrom $ 30 Free Shipping

BYREDO Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum For the friend who is always out and about, but could use a new signature smell, shop BYREDO’s perfumes. This Gypsy Water fragrance is woody and aromatic, opening with notes of bergamot, lemon, pepper, and juniper berries. Think campfire smell, which is nostalgic for everyone. Buy on Nordstrom $ 175 Free Shipping

Patchology All Is Bright Eye Gels & Mask Set For the friend who is skincare-obsessed, Patchology’s All Is Bright eye gels and mask set gives them everything they need for the ultimate masking night in. The set includes two, Vitamin C-packed pairs of the FlashPatch® Illuminating five-minute eye gels and two FlashMasque® Illuminate five-minute facial sheet masks that even the skin tone and brighten complexion. Buy on Nordstrom $ 18 Free Shipping

Lidded Glass Jar Candle Cozy Flannel The holidays are the perfect time of year for cozying up with an oversized flannel to watch holiday movies and veg out. Help your homebody friend do just that with this Cozy Flannel-scented candle. The citrus, lavender, and violet will give their home a relaxing vibe. Buy on Target $ 5

