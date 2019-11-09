Amazon Gifts for the Mother Who Swears She Doesn’t Want Anything

What do you get for the mother who swears she doesn’t want anything? As it turns out, there’s a lot she just doesn’t know that she wants yet. To spare you some of the shopping pains, we’ve rounded up the gifts for mom you can order right off of Amazon.
Farberware 12-Piece Cutlery Set
For the mother who loves to cook, Farberware’s 12-piece cutlery set features carefully crafted blades of stainless steel—an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, and eight-inch slicer knife, a five-and-a-half-inch serrated utility knife, and a three-and-a-half-inch paring knife. The stick-resistant, resin coating ensures that they’re easily kept clean for easier, more efficient cutting. And each come with sleeves for protection and storage, as well as ergonomically designed handles for a comfortable grip.
BLACK+DECKER Gooseneck Kettle Pour Over Coffee Kit
For the mother who loves her morning coffee, consider this BLACK+DECKER Gooseneck Kettle and four-piece pour-over coffee kit so she can make her own at home. It comes with a stainless-steel gooseneck kettle, a contoured coffee dripper, filters, and a glass carafe with a lid for serving. The best part is that this kettle shuts off at boil and is ready for brewing within just 30 seconds.
Chef’n Ceramic Coffee Canister
If she really can’t go without her morning coffee, she’ll also appreciate this Chef’n Ceramic coffee canister, which includes an airlock lid, to keep the beans fresh for longer. It’ll keep her coffee hot for up to eight hours, or her iced coffee cold for 24 hours.
Kindle
A Kindle is a great gift for anyone who loves to read. This Kindle’s adjustable front will help mom to read comfortably, whether she's in her living room or on the beach on vacation, day or night. It features a 167 ppi glare-free display so all of her books will read like paper, even in direct sunlight. Even better: A single battery charge will last her the whole week.
Conscious Life Shop Zafu Zabuton Meditation Cushion Set
Help mom find her zen with this Conscious Life Shop meditation cushion set. It comes with a comfortable a buckwheat-filled crescent cushion, a cotton batting-filled Zabuton cushion, and an incense holder to help her set the mood.
Corkcicle Classic Stemless Wine Tumbler
For the mother who enjoys her wine, Corkcicle's stemless wine tumbler is a perfect idea. This triple-insulated tumbler will hold 12 ounces of her favorite wines, keeping them at the right temperature for hours. Plus, the sliding, shatterproof lid and slip-proof, silicone bottom will keep her from spilling.
My Magic Mud Activated Coconut Charcoal Powder Face Mask
My Magic Mud’s activated coconut charcoal powder face mask features activated charcoal and fine coconut shell powder for DIY remedies designed for mom’s face and body. The powders are perfect for at-home facials, spot treatments, skin detoxing, and more to decongest pores, balance oily skin, and calm itching. All she has to do is add purified water to the powder.
Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massage Pillow
Give mom the gift of relaxation over the holidays, after all the stressful running around she’s done to holiday shop, cook, host, etc. Zyllion’s Shiatsu back and neck massage pillow will sit comfortably behind her shoulders or back, or even under her thighs and calves. and offer a powerful, three-dimension, deep-kneading massage. Plus, the advanced heating function soothes aches and pains.
Kate Spade New York Daily Place Trinket Tray
For the woman who’s always losing her keys, this Kate Spade New York Daily Place trinket tray, made by Lenox, will be a big help. She can toss her keys, jewelry, sunglasses, and other trinkets on the tray so she’ll never misplace them again.
Bad Feminist by Roxanne Gay
Roxanne Gay is a renowned author, TED Talk speaker and self-proclaimed “bad feminist.” In her hilarious book on feminism, she writes: “I am failing as a woman. I am failing as a feminist. To freely accept the feminist label would not be fair to good feminists. If I am, indeed, a feminist, I am a rather bad one. I am a mess of contradictions.” It’s a satirical yet enlightening critique on our innate need to label ourselves as women—some as mothers. And it’s likely that moms will have a good laugh reading it.
