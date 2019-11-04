Thoughtful Gifts For Mom: Presents That Will Make Her Feel Special This Holiday Season

From iconic rainboots to insane luxury hair dryers, treat your mom to something great. She deserves it. It’s that time of year. The time for holiday gift giving is nigh! And it’s hard. Gifting is filled with contradictions: the pressure to pick something familiar. And unique. Budget friendly. And luxurious. Some serious sleuthing produced this list of the best (often discounted) gifts for mom--gifts she’ll use and legitimately love-- at every price point. Let the shopping commence!

Homesick Candles: Homesick Candles are all about the power of smell to evoke a sense of place. Their “classic” candle is large, with a 60-80 hour burn time, and you’ll find individual lines dedicated to American cities (NYC is a mix of fresh cut grass and wet concrete while Miami is orange slices and spice), another specific to states (Colorado smells like a hike in the woods, Maine is a sweet mix of lavender and blueberries), and a third dedicated to memory (think Road Trip, buttered leather, or Grandma’s Kitchen, apple pie). You’re sure to find a scent that will feel custom-built for any mom.

Homesick Candles Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm: Aesop stores may have invaded every street corner in Brooklyn, but this much beloved/oft parodied self care line is still very much available on Amazon Prime. Invest in the holy grail of hand balms for all the moms in your life!

Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Drew Barrymore Flower Home Collection: This list could easily just have been a roundup of Drew Barrymore’s new home line for Walmart. Everything is bright, stylish, and truly affordable. We recommend a set of three glam bamboo prints, a modern lamp featuring a ceramic face with a deep red velvet shade, or an embroidered leopard throw pillow. Moms love Drew Barrymore. Happy shopping!

Bamboo Lake Night II Set Buy on Walmart $ 55

The Forgotten Era Ceramic Face Lamp Buy on Walmart $ 89 Free Shipping

Walking Leopard Boucle Embroidered Decorative Throw Pillow Buy on Walmart $ 29 Free Shipping

Natori Sleepwear: Whether rendered in terrycloth or satin, Natori’s robes and nightgowns feel truly luxurious to the touch. Amazon stocks an amazing quantity of the cult sleepwear brand at seriously slashed prices. Our favorites for moms include this full length satin nightgown as well as the black and white printed charmeuse robe.

Natori Women's Solid Satin Gown with Lace Buy on Amazon $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Natori Women's Printed Charemeuse Robe Buy on Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ceramic Garden Stool: For the mom who has everything. OR is a gardener. OR just loves to put her feet up. This ceramic stool works well inside or out, doubles as a side table, and is indistinguishable from pricier models.

Outsunny Ceramic Garden Stool Buy on Amazon $ 77 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Hunter Rain Boots: Hunter Boots are the original (only?) iconic rainboot. They come in a variety of happy colors and prints, from muted to truly zany. Nordstrom Rack currently stocks an excellent selection at 40% off. We love both the Original Tall and Original Short options for mom. Bonus points if you get her Hunter boot sock inserts (available on Amazon) which help these double as snow boots.

Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot Buy on Nordstrom Rack $ 90 Free Shipping

Hunter Original Short Adjustable Back Rain Boot Buy on Nordstrom Rack $ 90 Free Shipping

Hunter Women's Boot Socks Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Collection: The Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific collection for Nordstrom is a gold mine of presents for fashionable moms of any sizes (hurray for capsule collections that include plus sizes!!) Absolute favorites? The blouson sleeve sweater in every imaginable color combo, the festive holiday bow collar blouse, and the long wool-blend trench.

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Blouson Sleeve Sweater Buy on Nordstrom $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Bow Collar Blouse Buy on Nordstrom $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Colorblock Wool Blend Coat Buy on Nordstrom $ 249 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.