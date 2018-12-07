The Best Gifts To Give Yourself This Holiday Season

This holiday season, consider buying a gift for the most important person in your life: you. The relationship you have with yourself is the longest and most important one of you’ve got, and it is worth investing in. When it comes to deciding what to treat yourself to, I’m a proponent of gifts that will most promote self-care. Little switches can make a big difference when it comes to making your everyday life more luxurious, fun, and healthy. These products are all ones that have made a tangible difference in how I feel.

Home Equipment To Make Impulsive Exercise Easy

I’m a big fan of keeping some exercise equipment at home — I find that if I don’t have to get changed to go to the gym, and can watch Netflix while using some free weights, I impulsively exercise much more than I would otherwise. I suggest getting a cushy fitness mat that looks good enough to keep out all the time so that the invitation is always open. Egg Weights are also great and compact for the home or traveling — just loop one around each middle finger to add some muscle to your workout. I’ve realized making the switch to a pair of wireless earbuds is also key to moving around more when I’m listening to music or watching a show at home (and is much better for the gym as well). And last but not least, those with kegel muscles should consider exercising those at home with a smart trainer that helps protect your future bladder control and sex life.

Some Naughty Fun

I’d be remiss if I didn’t remind you that self-love of the orgasmic variety is also great at-home exercise. Sweet Vibrations makes more affordable luxury-style vibrators, with some truly progressive manuals that keeps things sex-positive and informative. What really sets them apart is their “Forever Warranty,” which allows you to return your toy if you don’t like it or it breaks, making it much easier to try new styles of getting your heart rate up. Also not to be missed is the new Laya 2, which is perfect for partner- or personal-use.

If you really want to treat yourself to an experience that will foster self-love (and potentially recharge your sex life) then I recommend treating yourself to a nudist resort like Hedonism II or Desire. A lot like a naughty Summer camp, Hedonism (which allows singles) and Desire (couples only) is an opportunity to be around all kinds of bodies and to liberate yourself from self-consciousness. There’s no pressure to play with others, and consent is of the utmost importance if you do. The magic of being around a bunch of people respecting and celebrating all bodies is truly one of the best, most body-positive gifts you can give yourself.

A Fancy Kitchen Pantry

Go ahead — treat yo’ self to some expensive nut butters. They are a healthy way to enjoy pure, rich, decadent flavor when drizzled on oatmeal or yogurt — or just eaten plain off the spoon. The weirder the better if you’re looking to feel like a celebrity, as far as I’m concerned. I’m especially a fan of NuttZo’s 7 Nut and Seed butter, 88 Acres Pumpkin Seed Butter, Once Again Cashew Butter, and The Pistachio Factory’s Raw Pistachio Butter. For the truly adventurous, Dastony is the most unique purveyor I’ve found — they make butters out of everything from Brazil, pine, hazel and macadamia nuts to hemp, watermelon and poppy seeds. Some delicious nut-based cheese is also always a good snack to treat yourself to — easier to digest and better for the environment, Miyoko’s Kitchen double cream garlic herb cheese is one of my favorites, as is their mozzarella for homemade pizzas.

Another staple of a self-care kitchen pantry are some nice supplements and powders that make you feel immune-boosted. Garden of Life mykind Organics’ Women’s multivitamin is my favorite for including some iron (but not enough to make you constipated, like most women’s multis), and this organic kale powder, this immune-boosting mushroom powder, and this green vegan protein powder are also all great for adding to your oatmeal, baked goods, or smoothies.

And of course, no kitchen would be truly fancy without a juicer. If you like to buy expensive juices, investing in a slow juicer like this one will save you money in the long-run. Another luxurious gadget? This Temperature Control Mug, which is a piece of smart tech that not only keeps your coffee hot for you for hours but also allows you to set your ideal exact beverage temperature.

The At-Home Spa Experience

To give yourself a spa day experience anytime, use that mug to sip on some anxiety & stress relief loose leaf tea while in an organic terry bathrobe, and listening to this aromatherapy/light/sound machine that soothes nearly all your senses at once.

I also love the everyday spa luxury of essential oil products. The best value I’ve found is a Marigold all-in-one serum for your hair and face made by Jersey Shore Cosmetics (a great brand that uses whole-plant ingredients), which somehow works equally well on dry hair as it does on dry or breakout-prone skin. I also especially recommend Tumerica’s Facial Cleansing Oil for washing your face and taking off makeup, Desert Essence Coconut, Jojoba and Chamomile Oil for your body, and Relief + Recovery Headache Roll-On for natural pain relief that actually works. If you’re looking for the ultimate in pampering your skin, Cannabliss’ (entirely legal) CBD Revitalizing Serum has worked actual magic on my skin, above and beyond any other CBD skincare products I’ve tried.

Products That Do The Work For You

While it’s hard to say whether Lunya’s Restore collection — made of a blend of Pima cotton and yarns infused with a top-secret mineral mix — actually helps restore your muscles after a workout the way it claims, as a placebo, it is excellent. This well-made loungewear gives you two levels of pampering: that of having nice pajamas, and that of believing you’re helping yourself recover after the gym.

In terms of saving time around the house, investing in a smart vacuum that does the cleaning for you, like the Botvac D7 Connected c an actually make a difference — this little mobile vacuum really will clean your floors for you when you’re not home. An Air Fryer has also proven a useful home tool for this lazy cook; I’ll throw in frozen fries, tofu, or even broccoli and have myself a crispy, oil-free meal in less than 20 minutes.

Nice Underwear & Socks

For years and no good reason, I denied myself truly nice bras and underwear — but now I see that this little switch makes a huge difference in how you see yourself and feel throughout the day: how do you expect to respect yourself if you’re wearing underwear with holes in it?

These tee-shirts are my favorite for comfy undershirts that work as normal tee-shirts too, while Only Hearts makes my favorite sexy-yet-comfortable bralettes. If you’re a person who gets a period, THINX’s new cotton line is also one of the best gifts you can get yourself — they’ve saved me tons of money in the long run that I would have spent on light-day tampons. And if you prefer, like me, to forgo underwear as soon as you get home, The Comfy lets you go peak lazy in its blanket/robe/jacket glory, and certainly lives up to its name.

