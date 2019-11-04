The Best Gifts on Amazon That Anyone on Your List Would Be Happy to Get

Even though there are many days before the holidays begin, it’s always easier to get gift-buying out of the way when you can. Amazon’s easy two-day shipping means you can buy now and then go into December feeling stress-free about gifting. What can you get on Amazon that makes a good gift? Practically anything. So we’ve rounded up some top-tier ideas to check off that buying list.

Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager: This massager will make any person happy. Just plug it in and your stresses will be whisked away with the help of heated knobs that can be customized.

Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge: You may think that every whiskey glass is made the same, but this one allows the person to craft a slowly-melting pyramid of ice. This will keep the whiskey cold without watering it down more than necessary. You get the perfect sip every time.

Atlas Obscura, 2nd Edition: The Second Edition of Atlas Obscura is a hefty book but one that the world traveler in your life will love. There are hidden gems with over 100 more places added from the original. Travel through Budapest, Moscow, Tokyo, and more with the turn of the page and showcase all the curiosities this world holds.

Tile Sticker: Have someone on your list that’s a little, ya know, forgetful? The Tile Sticker allows you to track anything (a camera, a water bottle, even a skateboard) via the app so they’ll never lose it again. Just stick it on and go.

Sonos Move: There’s always that person you have to buy for that will just not be impressed at anything. The Sonos Move can change that. Bring Sonos sound anywhere you go (from room to room or outside in the park). It has stereo capabilities, with Alexa built-in.

Pendleton Glacier National Park Throw: Give someone the gift of the iconic Pendleton brand in the form of a throw blanket. These classic, 100% wool blankets are perfect for adding to the end of the bed, bring to the park, or wrapping yourself in one while camping. This line is modeled after famous national parks.

Fossil Kinley Small Crossbody Purse Handbag: This leather crossbody bag is the perfect size for anyone. It comes in nine different color options, has a full-zipper closure and features a large main compartment and a smaller interior pocket to keep things organized.

Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups: These cups are beautiful! Just look at them. I’m partial to the white with copper bottom but the all-black matte is sleek and modern as well. It’s double-wall ceramic for insulation, dishwasher-safe, and if you gift recipient partial to latte art, there’s apparently a “hidden parabolic slope” to help with dairy designs.

isotoner Men’s Stretch Leather Touchscreen Gloves: Leather gloves are the pinnacle of warmth and fashion when it comes to keeping your hands warm. These have dual-lined insulation and touchscreen tech hidden in the fingers so your parent or cousin or best friend can call, text, and scroll through Instagram without taking their gloves off.

Soko Women's Maxi Linked Drop Earrings: Earrings are tough to gift, but it’s always fun to give something fun to someone who enjoys some ear decoration. Polished metal that's handcrafted in Kenya is shaped into a linked earring that will make any outfit 10x cooler.

