The Best Gifts You Can Get on Amazon

The ease of buying something on Amazon is truly second-to-none. Being able to one-touch buy things that then gets delivered for free in two days is a great way to alleviate holiday stress. But, Amazon is pretty all-encompassing and can get very overwhelming pretty quickly. So let us help you out.

Amazon has started labeling a lot of their picks for gift guides right on the site and in the app, but you can go deeper. We've compiled a list of some of the best gifts for anyone on your list that you can get them delivered for free (and most on Prime Shipping too) to anywhere you need. Just make sure you label them as gifts or the surprise may be ruined. I learned that the hard way.

Want something a little more advanced than a Google Home Hub or an Echo Sho? Opt for the awesome Portal Plus by Facebook. Take your video chatting to the next level with the motion-sensor Smart Camera, and even utilize it's built-in Alexa capabilities. (Ed. Note: Privacy-rights groups have raised concerns about all of these Internet-connected hubs, and Facebook in particular has come under fire for its handling of customer data. You can read more about it here.)

Whether your brother, dad, boyfriend, or whatever has a full beard or keeps their face clean-shaven, the Philips Norelco OneBlade is the gift. It's the easiest, and best, way to keep facial hair the way you like it, without having to worry about not getting close enough.

These Bose QuietComfort headphones are the Cadillacs of headphones. With noise cancellation technology thanks to a noise-rejecting dual-microphone system, they're able to be controlled by the Bose Connect app, or by Alexa.

There's a lot to be said about getting someone a good pair of boots. These Duke's Boots promise that the wearer's feet will be both stylish and dry through the winter season. Plus the treaded sole means they can wear them through snow and ice without worrying about slipping.

If you have a budding chef on your list, getting them an easy-to-use sous vide cooker is the perfect gift. The Bluetooth-enabled Anova Sous Vide allows you to control your machine from anywhere via the Anova app so you'll have perfectly cooked food, even if you're not at home.

Teddy coats are everywhere this year, which means they'll be a great gift for the fashion-loving person your buying for. This sherpa jacket from Jack by BB Dakota is cut to mimic a moto jacket, so it's both chic and extremely comfortable. It's basically like wearing a blanket.

Watches make great gifts and a Timex is a classic, iconic brand that'll make anyone's wrist immediately look cooler. You don't have to break the bank, because the Timex Intelligent Quartz Fly-Back Chronograph Watch is only around $100.

Want even more holiday shopping ideas? Check out our huge list of gift guides for everyone on your list.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.