Give a Graduation Gift That’s Both Thoughtful and Practical With These 10 Ideas

Ah, graduation. I fondly remember my graduation and look back at the practical gifts my family got me. But sometimes, graduation gifts can get a bit, well, boring. Yes, there are the Amazon gift cards and the coffee subscription boxes to help get them ready to face their out-of-school lifestyle, but I wanted to give you some ideas with a little more personality. These gifts are ones that they’ll use and reuse as they become an adult in the real world (and maybe finally move out of the house).

Large 17-Month Academic Planner, $32 from Ban.do: Some grads just need an extra push in the organizational direction and a planner like this can help. It’s color-coded and spans from August of this year through December of 2020. It has year, month, and week views, plus artwork by really great artists. It’ll keep them inspired and productive at the same time (the dream).

The Carry-On, $225 from Away: Whether they’re traveling after graduation or just need an extra bag to stash their things in when they move out, a good piece of luggage makes a great gift. The Carry-On gives them versatility with durability and the power bank means they won’t have any excuse not to call you when they land.

Chamomile CBD Balm, $42 from Daughter of the Land: This calming CBD balm can soothe achy muscles and joints that can easily be over-stressed and there’s no intense scent so they can wear it without worrying about anyone telling them they smell like pain cream (which has happened to me and it’s not fun).

Velvet Napper: $249-$279 from Bearaby: Speaking of stress, a weighted blanket is a really great way to give them some new decor while helping them deal with post-graduation anxieties. This one is made from soft velvet and comes in three colors: Purple Zen, Marble White, and Sunbeam. Choose from 15 lbs, 20 lbs, or 25 lbs.

Dakota Backpack, $135 from Dagne Dover: Make them trade in their school backpack for an adult backpack, one that is made of an elevated fabric and has more than one giant pocket to shove all of their things into. This one has a dedicated laptop compartment, plus pockets for literally anything else they could want on their person.

Kindle Paperwhite, $130 on Amazon: If your grad is headed to a city with a lot of public transit, give them something to entertain them on their commute. The new Kindle has a ton of updated features (hello, waterproofing) and if you pair it with a Kindle Unlimited or Audible subscription, they’ll never run out of material.

Diamond Necklace, $290 from Mejuri: A simple piece of jewelry can mean a lot to a graduate. The classic Diamond Necklace from Mejuri can be worn on its own or part of a stack that they will keep for years to come. The 14k solid gold chain and setting plus the ethically sourced, bezel-set diamond are a forever style.

HP Chromebook 14 Laptop, $250 on HP: All college-bound kids should be ready with high-quality tech, and this computer, which runs on a leading dual-core processor, is built to perform. It includes Google’s full suite of programs to handle whatever research, paper-writing, and presentation-making a college course load might require — and is included in HP’s grad-focused sale right now. And the stylish and versatile Signature Slim Topload Case is a perfect companion piece for it — and costs $25. Check out the Chromebook and the rest of HP’s sale to equip your grad with quality products and save a few bucks while you’re at it.

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock, $100 on Amazon: This wakeup light will be your way of keeping tabs on them and making sure they aren’t sleeping through their alarm on their first day of work. It has customizable alarm sounds and the automatic light will ease them up in the morning so they can take on the day (without hitting the snooze button).

The Knives Trio, $155 from Material: Once they get rid of all of their college-level kitchenware, it’s a good idea to replace some of it. This set comes with the three knives they’ll use the most: a paring knife, a serrated knife, and a chef’s knife. This is a way of telling them that you trust them to take care of something.

