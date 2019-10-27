The Best Hair Dryers on Amazon for Every Hair Type

Whether you have a pixie cut or waist-length hair, you probably need a hair dryer. Not only do they help cut down on waiting for your hair to dry, but they also help with styling and straightening (if that's your goal). Finding the right one for you may be daunting, but we've rounded up some of the top-rated options on Amazon to give you the best blowout you can get.

BaBylissPRO Ceramix Xtreme Dryer, $60: This 2000 Watt ceramic dryer uses far-infrared heat to protect your hair from heat damage. It has six speed/power settings, plus a cold shot to set your hair style after drying.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $41: Though this isn't the typical hair dryer, this brush has over 11,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating. Use it to dry and style your hair all at once.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $399: The Dyson is just the Cadillac of blow dryers. Even with the steep price tag, it cuts down drying time and is more gentle on your hair. My hair stylist uses it on me and I can't tell you how much I love it.

INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR, $35: This is the hair dryer I have had in my bathroom for years. It's not as loud as others I've used, doesn't damage my hair, and comes with a diffuser to help with curls.

Revlon 1875W Compact & Lightweight Hair Dryer, $11: If you're unsure of your hotel's hair dryer amenities, this is the perfect one to bring along. It's small and lightweight but still features two speed and heat levels.

