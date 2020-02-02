The Best Hairsprays on Amazon for All-Day Hold

Hair spray is, to me, a necessary hair product. Not only does it help hold a hairstyle for hours, but it can also help boost volume and tame frizz even in wet weather. There are a lot of hairspray options out on the market, but we took a look at the best-selling options on Amazon to help you narrow down your search. From classic brands to runway-ready formulas, these are the best hairsprays for whatever you want to do with your hair.

Kenra Volume Spray Hair Spray Promising a 20-hour hold and high humidity resistance, this flake-free hair spray will keep things tight. It’s supposedly wind-resistant up to 25 mph, so once you have your perfect hairstyle, it’ll stay put. Buy on Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping

Got2b Volumaniac Hairspray If you want drama, this will give you drama. This formula was made to be applied from root to tip, meaning you can achieve high-volume styles without things getting crunchy or greasy. Buy on Amazon $ 5 Free Shipping

Tigi Bed Head Masterpiece Massive Shine Hairspray With a high-gloss finish and a light, tropical smell, this spray is all about styling. Use it for up-dos or put a curl in your hair that’ll last all day with a quick spritz. Buy on Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping

TRESemmé Hair Spray With frizz control and a water-free spray, this option gives hold without stiffness. It can resist humidity and is one of the hairsprays chosen for New York Fashion Week. Buy on Amazon $ 5 Free Shipping

L'Oreal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Lock It Bold Hairspray The ultra-fine mist of this spray dries quickly and helps reduce frizziness. It’s made to last up to 48 hours without getting crunchy. Buy on Amazon $ 4 Free Shipping

