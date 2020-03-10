Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Upgrading your hardside luggage can be, well, hard. There are so many different carry-on bags to choose from. But hardside is definitely worth it. Hardside luggage can protect your valuables even during turbulent travel, while remaining under that ever stressful airport weight limit. I recently made the switch to hardside and it has made packing a breeze. Now, I no longer have to worry if my bag will fit in the overhead compartment, like how I did with my soft luggage. Getting into the hardside luggage world can be intimidating, thankfully, we’ve rounded up the best hardside luggage for every kind of traveler.

FOR PRECIOUS CARGO

Samsonite Omni Expandable Hardside Luggage These Samsonite bags will look the same, inside and out, before and after getting off the plane. That’s because they come with side mounted TSA locks to deter theft. Buy on Amazon $ 105 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE BUDGET-FRIENDLY TRAVELER

AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Suitcase With over 10,500 reviews and a 4.5 star rating on Amazon, this AmazonBasics bag has everything you really need for a great trip. It doesn’t come with more advanced materials, and isn’t the most design-oriented, but it will get you where you need to go. Buy on Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE ALWAYS ON-THE-GO

Kenneth Cole Reaction Renegade Equipped with eight wheels, instead of the typical four, this ergonomically designed light-weight bag is designed for effortless handling to ensure you won’t miss take-off. Buy on Amazon $ 75 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE JET-SETTER

Zero Halliburton Continental Carry-On Case Founded in 1938, Zero Halliburton has been designing ideal travel bags for quite some time. The attention is in the details, as the slight pattern makes scratches acquired a distant memory. It also comes with a personal serial number (so your bag will never be lost), a TSA lock, and just about everything else you could possibly think of. Buy on Zero Halliburton $ 995 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR EASY-ACCESS

DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Luggage This carry-on has a compartment with a padded lap-top sleeve, so you can get work done at 36,000 feet without having to rearrange your entire bag. Plus, the nifty straps in the interior help keep things organized. Buy on Amazon $ 119 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.