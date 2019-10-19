The Most Durable Hiking Boots To Wear While Summiting Peaks (or Along Your Neighborhood Trails)

Whether you’re trekking through the steep, snow-swathed Annapurna circuit in the Nepalese Himalayas, hiking up the volcanic terrain of Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro, walking Spain’s Camino de Santiago, or going for a casual day hike near your home, you need hiking boots that’ll take a beating. That’s why we’ve rounded up six of the best women’s hiking boots that will take you to the top.

Danner Arctic 600 Side-Zip, $220 at Backcountry: Danner’s Arctic 600 Side-Zip boot is a newer launch for the fall/winter 2019 season that expands on the popular Mountain 600 collection. The style is renowned for good reason. Read: 200G Primaloft® Gold insulation to keep your feet warm, waterproof YKK side zippers and Danner Dry waterproof membranes to keep your feet dry, and ultra-cushy Vibram® SPE midsoles to keep your feet comfortable. The Vibram’s Arctic Grip™ and Ice Trek rubber compounds are also pinnacle cold weather technologies specifically built for traction on frozen surfaces.

Keen Terrador Ankle Waterproof Boots, $150 at Keen: Keen believes that being active is a mindset—that a change of seasons only means a change of shoes. And its Terradora Ankle Waterproof boots might be the shoes you need to survive the elements on the trail. A KEEN.DRY breathable membrane, a higher-traction outsole, and a low-density EVA midsole make for a hiking boot that’ll carry you to the summit. For added comfort, a thermal heat-shield footbed retains warmth without holding onto odor (probiotic technology naturally breaks down the odor in your sweat without any heavy metals or hazardous chemicals).

Tecnica Forge 5 GTX, $270 at Paragon Sports: Tecnica’s Forge 5 GTX was intentionally designed for women embarking on long hikes. The boot is built with innovative Tecnica-specific fabric that’s both resilient and elastic to conform to your foot’s anatomy via thermoforming without sacrificing durability. Plus, the reduced-volume in the heel area, forefoot, and instep are already designed to fit women’s feet, as well as the customizable insole.

Vasque Saga GTX, $230 at Zappos: The Saga GTX by Vasque is a trekking-guru favorite. It’s a long-distance hiking boot that’ll take you the extra mile, whether your backpacking or going for a demanding day hike. The shoe is made comfortable, lightweight and breathable with a mesh upper, as well as with toe and heel counters for extra protection. Meanwhile, the waterproof outside is designed with Vasque Exclusive Vibram® Contact Grip to ensure that your feet land safely on the cold, wet ground each step you take. The boot is also equipped with a TPU torsional wishbone chassis for added support.

Salomon Quest 4D GTX, $190-$230 at Backcountry: Salomon’s Quest 4D GTX boots were carefully crafted to perform. The adjustable lacing system means that they’ll fit snugly and support your feet in high-impact places like your toes, heel, and arch. An advanced chassis also enables more forefoot flexion to help absorb shock and reduce fatigue so you can keep hiking to your heart’s desire. Plus, thanks to running shoe-adapted technology and Contagrip® TD, these boots are both lightweight and strongly made.

Kaha Boots, $220 at Hoka One One: Named after the Māori word for strength and support, Hoka’s Kaha boots deliver both. That’s thanks to its Vibram® Megagrip traction, patented geometries and an adjustable lacing system that’ll secure each step. The waterproof leather upper will keep your feet dry, while the proprietary foam bottom and EVA top layer will keep them comfortable. Better yet: They come in fun colors like Brindle/Port, Frost Gray/Aqua Haze, and Black Iris/Blue Sapphire.

