Holiday Gifts Sets Are All About Bang for Your Buck — These Are Some of the Best

Gift sets can sometimes be a crapshoot, but when you dig into the nitty-gritty, you can find ones worth more than the sum of their parts. A lot of gift sets are in the beauty and skincare sector, but we’ve found a handful of other areas where you can get the perfect all-in-one gift for anyone on your list.

Farmhouse Pottery Silo Mug Gift Set, $110 at Anthropologie: If you have someone on your list that appreciates a good, hefty piece of drinkware, why not get them some stoneware mugs? These are wheel-thrown in Vermont by Farmhouse Pottery and they’re oven, microwave, and dishwasher safe. That means you don’t have to be too careful with them.

Numi Flowering Tea Gift Set, $30 at World Market: Flowering tea is one of the most fascinating things you can drink. The blossoms slowly unfurl in hot water while steeping. This set comes with black, white, green and oolong teas, amaranth, lily, jasmine, hibiscus, lavender and osmanthus flowers, a hand blown glass teapot, and a bamboo box.

Sephora Favorites Holiday Cologne Sampler, $65 at Sephora: I bought this for my boyfriend and he still has some he hasn’t tried. And while the fact that you get to try some awesome scents is amazing, the best part is that if one of his go-to scents is in there, there’s a certificate for a free full-sized bottle. Cologne is expensive, y’all!

Birchwood Pine Classic Candle and Diffuser Set, $74 at Nest Fragrances: Birchwood Pine is my favorite Nest holiday scent and this set doubles down. You get a classic, single-wick candle plus a beautiful oil diffuser. Let me tell you, you can just leave this candle out and it’ll make your entire room smell amazing, even without lighting it.

Sephora Collection Holy Sheet Mask & Self Care Set, $48 at Sephora: This all-in-one box of masks has something for practically every part of your body. There are hand masks, face masks, eye masks, and sheet masks. Some are wash-off and some are sheet masks. It’s a mask-travaganza.

