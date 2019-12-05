Gifts That Any Traveler Can Take Home in Their Carry-on Luggage

For the traveling yogi, this ultralight travel yoga mat from YOGO is sure to impress. It weighs only 2.1 pounds, so it won't add too much weight to their carry-on bag, and it even comes with its own toting strap, so they can easily carry it separately, as well. Plus, every purchase of one provides a food-bearing tree and agriculture training for a disadvantaged family. So, really, it's a gift for more than just your yogi.