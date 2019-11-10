Hand-Selected Holiday Gifts Priced at Under $100 to Make Your Online Shopping Easier and More Productive

The holiday season is fast approaching, and that can only mean one thing: confusion. It’s often hard to know which products are worth considering, and finding that one gadget or trendy coat is more difficult than ever. One helpful suggestion is to set a price limit of under $100 for any gift. To assist, we’ve hand-selected a few special products.
Skullcandy Vert Earbuds
For the outdoorsy type, these earbuds will clip to just about anything -- a backpack, your shirt, or even a helmet.
Everlane ReNew Snap Front Liner
This liner is special because it can be worn solo or under another jacket. It’s made from 100% recycled polyester.
Keen Howser II Shoes
These Keen house slippers are meant to be worn anywhere, even on short hikes. They slip on quickly and easily and have extra-grippy souls.
Luxome Weighted Blanket
The eight-pound version of this weighted blanket (which feels extra warm and comfy) is priced just under $100. It’s also machine washable.
Otterbox Elevation 14 Mug
With an internal copper lining and stainless steel construction, this thermal mug keeps liquids cold longer than usual.
Chefman Color Changing Kettle
A low-cost option for tea drinkers, this kettle changes colors from black to red so you know when the water is ready.
Wusthof Nakiri Knife
A hollow-edge kitchen knife with a 7-inch blade makes cooking faster and easier. The laser precision blade slopes in for precise cuts.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.