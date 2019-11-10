Hand-Selected Holiday Gifts Priced at Under $100 to Make Your Online Shopping Easier and More Productive

The holiday season is fast approaching, and that can only mean one thing: confusion. It’s often hard to know which products are worth considering, and finding that one gadget or trendy coat is more difficult than ever. One helpful suggestion is to set a price limit of under $100 for any gift. To assist, we’ve hand-selected a few special products.

Skullcandy Vert Earbuds For the outdoorsy type, these earbuds will clip to just about anything -- a backpack, your shirt, or even a helmet. Buy on Target $ 80 Free Shipping

Everlane ReNew Snap Front Liner This liner is special because it can be worn solo or under another jacket. It’s made from 100% recycled polyester. Buy on Everlane $ 98

Keen Howser II Shoes These Keen house slippers are meant to be worn anywhere, even on short hikes. They slip on quickly and easily and have extra-grippy souls. Buy on Zappos $ 85 Free Shipping Buy on Amazon $ 85 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Luxome Weighted Blanket The eight-pound version of this weighted blanket (which feels extra warm and comfy) is priced just under $100. It’s also machine washable. Buy on Amazon $ 90 Free Shipping

Otterbox Elevation 14 Mug With an internal copper lining and stainless steel construction, this thermal mug keeps liquids cold longer than usual. Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Chefman Color Changing Kettle A low-cost option for tea drinkers, this kettle changes colors from black to red so you know when the water is ready. Buy on Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Wusthof Nakiri Knife A hollow-edge kitchen knife with a 7-inch blade makes cooking faster and easier. The laser precision blade slopes in for precise cuts. Buy on Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping

