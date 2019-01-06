The One Thing You Need Right Now is A Humidifier

As someone that lives through New York summers, humidity seems like the absolutely last thing I want in my home. But going from the steam heat of an old Brooklyn apartment to forced heat of a renovated one, adding a humidifier to my bedroom has greatly decreased the days of waking up gasping for water.

Investing in a humidifier that actually changes the humidity in a room can be a game-changer for those that suffer through the winter with a sore throat and a dry cough. A humidifier can even help prolong the life of certain wooden furniture by keeping the air moist enough and help keep plants thriving in the colder months. The model I use isn't made anymore, but I have my eye on these other ones if I want to add another one to my collection.

A coworker of mine swears by this 6L Levoit humidifier for larger, open spaces, so much so she has more than one for her apartment. Optimize the humidity settings in your living room via an easy-to-use remote. It also features a cool mist and warm mist setting, that can change how you enjoy your room. Place one of these in the corner of the room, set it on Auto, and it'll keep your home feeling comfortable.

When it comes to air quality, you can also focus on anti-germ properties of some humidifiers. This Honeywell one has UV technology that kills 99.9% of bacteria in the water that you fill it with, so it's perfect for a home with babies, or those with breathing issues like asthma or allergies. Its gallon tank allows you to leave it on low for an entire 24 hours without having to refill, so it's great for any bedroom or office.

Vick's also makes a humidifier than can be used to fend off sickness with its VapoSteam option. Just fill the included medicine cup with VapoSteam and allow the humidifier to fill the room with medicated, cool mist to clear sinuses and ease colds.

