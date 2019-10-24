5 Durable Tumblers to Keep You Prepared for Wine O’Clock Wherever You Are

Whether you’re going camping for the weekend, taking the boat out for a booze cruise, or embarking on an epic adventure of any kind, when wine o’clock strikes, you’ll wish you had a tumbler to keep your pinot cold. That’s why we’ve rounded up five of the most durable, temperature-controlled wine tumblers to take with you on the road.

Hydro Flask Wine Tumbler, $30: Hydro Flask’s TempShield-insulated, 10-ounce wine tumbler will take you and your reds, whites, and rosés anywhere. It holds two pours, and it even pairs with Hydro Flask’s insulated 25-ounce wine bottle. The press-in lid also features the brand’s Honeycomb™ insulation, and the BPA- and phthalate-free 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel won’t retain or transfer flavors.

Corkcicle Classic Stemless Wine Tumbler, $23: Corkcicle's stemless wine tumbler will hold 12 ounces of your wines of choice. The sliding, shatterproof lid and slip-proof, silicone bottom will keep you from spilling, and the triple insulation will keep your wine chilled. Scouted contributor Erin Mayer uses it for basically all her drinks, wine or not.

Skylety 4-Pack Insulated Wine Tumbler, $27: Skylety’s four rose gold wine tumblers are made of 304 stainless steel, and their lids are made of ABS, which means that they're easy to clean and won't taint the flavor of your favorite wine. They’re made of a durable material that won’t fade or chip, either.

HITSLAM Wine Tumbler, $8: HITSLAM's stemless wine tumbler is insulated with double walls to keep your cold wine cold for up to nine hours. If you prefer to use it for mulled wine (or another warm beverage), it'll keep your mulled wine hot for up to three hours, too. It comes with a spill-resistant lid with a removable silicone band that makes it easy to clean, as well.

YETI Rambler Wine Tumbler, $25: YETI's Rambler wine tumbler holds up to 10 ounces of wine to take you from panoramic vistas to picnics in the park. It’s made from stainless steel to make sure that your wine lasts, and its DuraCoat color will last even longer.

