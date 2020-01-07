Add Some Personality and Protection to Your Kindle With These Best-Selling Cases

You may feel like your Kindle doesn’t need a case, especially if you have the new water-proof Kindle Paperwhite, but I would disagree. You get a case for your phone to protect it from becoming damaged if you drop it, so why wouldn’t you do the same for your Kindle? Plus, the Kindle cases you can find on Amazon can fit anyone’s personality just like a phone case. From sleek and simple to bold and bright, we’ve rounded up some of the best for both the Kindle Paperwhite and the regular Kindle (they’re different sizes!).

All-new Kindle Paperwhite Water-Safe Fabric Cover Why does this have to say water-safe? Because the all-new Paperwhite is waterproof. This case has a magnetic attachment to ensure the cover is closed and comes in three colors. It’s thin, lightweight, and durable. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

All-new Kindle Paperwhite Premium Leather Cover If you want a case that feels as good as it looks, opt for this leather option. It’s made to naturally wear as you use it, so that means your Kindle will have its own unique patina. It snaps in perfectly and will keep your Kindle protected wherever you bring it. Buy on Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Kindle Paperwhite Leather Cover This option is leather, but it’s all about the texture. The front and back covers are wrapped in natural leather with the interior wrapped in microfiber to resist scratching. It also comes in seven different colors, from classic black to a bold Punch Red. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Kindle Case with Foldback Classic Book Cover Turn your Kindle in a (faux) leather-bound book with this cover. Unlike a real book, it’ll fold backward for easy one-handed reading and it has a hidden magnet to secure your e-reader. It’s durable and splash-proof for reading in the bath or in-case your coffee leaks in your bag. It also fits all Kindle sizes. Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

kwmobile Case for Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Don’t want a foldable case? This silicone skin is protective and lightweight. There’s corner-to-corner protection and easy access to buttons and ports without having to take off the case. It comes in a handful of simple designs, but I’m partial to the Dark Pink/Matte Blue ombre-effect one. Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

