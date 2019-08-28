Save Hundreds on Home Goods With Labor Day Sales on Mattress, Furniture, and Kitchenware

Labor Day is all about enjoying the waning days of summer, but it’s also all about the sales. As summer turns to fall, now’s the best chance to pick up furniture, mattresses, and more to give your home the perfect touch. We’ll continue to update this through the long weekend so you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the savings.

Furniture and Decor:

Burrow: Save up to $600 on sofas, chairs, and accessories.

Lulu & Georgia: Get 15% off $400+ with code TAKE15, 20% off $800+ with code TAKE20, 35% off $900+ with code TAKE25.

Floyd: Up to $150 off select products with code LABOROFLOVE.

Modsy: 25% off all design packages with code LABORDAY25.

Hayneedle: Up to 50% off, plus an additional 15% off with code LABORDAY.

World Market: Extra 30% off regular-price living, dining, and home office furniture plus free shipping on orders of $75 or more with code FURNDEAL30.

Target: Up to 25% off on furniture, lighting, blankets, curtains, decor, and rugs.

Kitchen:

Sur La Table: Up to 60% off select cookware, dinnerware, and kitchen tools.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Up to $100 off select kitchen and cleaning appliances.

Mattresses and Bedding:

Plushbeds: Get $1,200 off Organic Latex Mattresses and up to $400 in free bedding.

Brooklyn Bedding: Get 20% off any mattress.

Saatva: Get $100 off any mattress.

Purple: Get two free Purple Pillows and a free set of sheets with any mattress you buy.

Boll & Branch: Get 20% off bedding. Use code LABORDAY20 at checkout to get 20% off all “American filled, assembled or finished products (mattresses, duvet inserts, and pillows).”

Nest Bedding: Get up to $200 off any select mattresses. Use code SUMNITEZZZ to get $200 off select mattresses and use code NEST100 to get $100 off the Love & Sleep Mattress.

Allswell: Get 15% off mattresses and bedding. Use code LABORDAY 15 at checkout to get the savings.

Bear: Get 20% off sitewide. Use code 20LD to trigger the discount and get two free Cloud Pillows with any mattress you buy.

Leesa: Get up to $250 off select mattresses (and two free pillows).

TempurPedic: Save up to $700 on select mattresses. Also, get a $300 instant gift with any mattress set.

Helix: Get up to $200 off (and 2 free Dream Pillows). USE code LD100 at checkout to get $100 off when you spend $600 or more, use code LD150 to get $150 off when you spend $1,250 or more, and use code LD200 to get $200 off when you spend $1,750 or more.

Birch: Get $200 off any mattress. Use code LD200 to get the discount.

DreamCloud: Get $200 off the DreamCloud Mattress.

Nectar: Get $100 off the Nectar Mattress and two free Memory Foam Pillows.

Awara: Get $200 off the Awara Latex Hybrid Mattress.

Eight Sleep: Get a free Gravity Cooling Blanket and free shipping when you buy The Pod.

My Sheets Rock: Get 15% off sitewide. Use code WEEKEND.

Brooklinen: Get up to 15% off sitewide. Get 10% off if you spend less than $200 and 15% off if you spend more.

10Grove: Get 10% off sitewide at 10Grove. Use code LONGWKND to get the discount.

Home Depot: Get 20% off bedding.

Primary Goods: Up to $120 off all orders.

