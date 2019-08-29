The Best Labor Day Sales on Apparel, Accessories, and Shoes Happening Right Now

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still buy (and wear) summer-ready clothing. The Labor Day sales on apparel and shoes are abundant and will only get more plentiful as the long weekend continues. We’ve rounded up a bunch of sales that you’ll want to take advantage of while you can.

Apparel:

Nordstrom Rack: Extra 25% off clearance items for Clear the Rack.

Reebok: 20% off orders up to $75, 30% off orders up to $150, or 40% off orders over $15 with code LABORDAY.

Backcountry: 20% off one full-price item at checkout.

Anthropologie: Extra 50% off sale items at checkout.

Adidas: Get 30% off everything with code SPORT30.

Eddie Bauer: 50% off your entire order, plus an extra 50% off the clearance section.

Prana: Get 25% off select styles (and get free shipping).

Ban.do: Get an extra 20% off sale items. Use code STACKED at checkout to get the discount.

Buttercloth: Up to 30% off everything.

Rhone: Get an extra 40% off everything in the Surplus section. Use code SAVESUMMER40 at checkout.

O.N.S.: Up to 60% off all Spring/Summer styles with code EXTRA20.

Shoes and Accessories:

GREATS: Get $25 off orders of $150 or more, $50 off orders of $225 or more, and $75 off orders of $300 or more.

Baggu: Get 15% off site wide on bags, pouches, and more.

Richer Poorer: 25% off white tees with code LABORDAY2019.

Kate Spade: Extra 30% off of sale items with code TAKETHECAKE,

Andie Swim: Take up to 50% off select styles.

Breda: Take 20% off all watches with the code LABORDAY20.

PUMA: Take 30% off sitewide with code LABORDAY30.

M.Gemi: Extra 20% off sale styles at checkout.

Happy Socks: 20% off plus free shipping with code LABORDAY.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.