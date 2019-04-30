The 5 Best Leather Tote Bags That Will Carry Your Laptop and So Much More

When it comes to bags, I always say bigger is better. I throw basically anything I could ever need into my daily work bag: extra shoes, three different lipsticks, a book, my laptop, two notebooks. I need a bag that will keep up with me and that’s where a deep, sturdy leather tote bag comes in.

A basic leather tote is like the Little Black Dress of your bag wardrobe. It goes with anything and will get you through anything. Here is a list of some of the best you can get that will last you basically forever.

The Day Market Tote, $175 from Everlane: Made from premium Italian leather, this polished tote will keep your laptop, plus a few more everyday items like an umbrella or a change of shoes after a rainstorm. It comes in seven different colors and is a great throw-and-go kinda bag.

The Abroad Tote Bag, $198 from Madewell: An upgraded version of their best-selling Transport tote, this features a smaller silhouette, zip-top closure, and an interior pocket. It comes in three colors: True Black, Distant Olive, and Desert Camel. It fits a laptop plus your other day-to-day essentials.

Large Leather Retail Tote, $214 from BAGGU: A more structured approach, the Retail Tote gives you room for a 13” laptop and has a magnetic closure to keep your things secure. The interior canvas is also made from 100% cotton. The interior zip pocket is perfect to store keys and wallets.

Mansur Gavriel Large Vegetable-Tanned Leather Tote Bag, $585 from Neiman Marcus: A classic bag with a pop of color, the Mansur Gavriel bag gets better with age. It can easily hold a laptop, plus your lunch and an extra pair of shoes. It’s unstructured but made from a stiff leather so that holds its shape.

Classic Structured Leather Tote, $195 from Cuyana: This is the structured version of the brand’s Classic Leather Tote, made with Italian leather and a microsuede lining. The sleek design is offset with an interior lateral tie to easily change the silhouette with ease when you’re not carrying too much.

