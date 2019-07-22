The Best Women’s Leggings for Any Occasion That You Can Score on Amazon

At this point in the season, it’s pretty hard to get dressed. Whether it’s outfit fatigue from wearing the only things that won’t make you into a walking sauna in the heat or just actual fatigue, we’ve just about had it with putting effort into our clothing. That’s where leggings come into play. Leggings (good ones at least) are comfortable and breathable and are easily paired with your billowy-est top to increase airflow. We’ve rounded up some of the best-selling and best-reviewed options on Amazon so you don’t have to exert yourself too much in this heat.

Core 10 Women’s ‘Build Your Own’ Yoga Pant, $44-$65 on Amazon: Amazon’s in-house brand Core 10 makes some pretty great workout gear and these leggings are at the top. You can choose your waist style, length, and color so that you’re getting a leg that works for you and your body.

ODODOS High Waist Out Pocket Yoga Leggings, $16-$22 on Amazon: These leggings have almost 9,000 reviews, so you’re getting a pair that a lot of people like. These come with 4-way stretch and a slim pocket for your phone. The high-waist means there’s no rolling of the fabric no matter what activity you’re doing.

adidas 3-Stripes Leggings, $22-$95 on Amazon: If you want a pair of leggings you could easily wear as pants, the three-stripe classics from adidas are where it’s at. They come in a multitude of colors and are made from an easy-to-wear cotton/elastane combo.

90 Degree By Reflex Women’s Power Flex Yoga Pants, $23-$45 on Amazon: Get a pair of leggings that not only has the perfect phone pocket but also a higher waist to give you a flatter stomach. It has slight compression for the perfect fit.

Aoxjox Women's High Waist Workout Gym Vital Seamless Leggings, $27-$30 on Amazon: These seamless leggings have a high waist and are made from a lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cooler on even the hottest days. They’ll stay completely opaque through any kind of workout.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.