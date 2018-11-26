The Best Lifestyle Cyber Monday Deals

There are a lot of deals to choose from this Cyber Monday, so we're helping you digest as many of them as possible, as easily as possible. Here are all the lifestyle deals that are live right now. We'll continue updating as the day goes on.

Apparel

50% off everything at Banana Republic

50% off everything at GAP with code CYBER

30% off sitewide at Timex with code CYBER30

Extra 40% off sale styles at Club Monaco with code CYBERMONDAY18

50% off select styles at Free People

Extra 15% off "Sale Must-Haves" at Net-a-Porter with code CYBER15

40% off select styles at Journelle with code CYBER40

Extra 25% off sale styles at Bergdorf Goodman

Save up to 40% on Under Armour on Amazon

Save on select Columbia styles on Amazon

Save 40% on select NIKE apparel, footwear & accessories on Amazon

Select sweaters, $10 at Target

BOGO 60% off clothing, shoes & accessories at Target

50% off sweaters at American Eagle

Shoes

15% off all sale styles at Blundstone with code GIVETHX

Save on select shoes at Zappos

35% off, plus free shipping at Superga with code SUPERMONDAY

30% off sitewide at TOMS

25% off select styles at Sorel

Up to 50% off everything, plus an extra 10% off at Cole Haan with code CYBER

Save up to 50% on select sneakers and activewear on Amazon

Accessories

Extra 20% off sale styles at Marc Jacobs with code CYBER

Beauty and Grooming

25% off everything at Benefit Cosmetics with code BENESAVE

35% off sitewide at Milk Makeup

Up to 60% off select products, plus 25% off sitewide at Tarte Cosmetics with code CYBER

Save up to 30% on Beauty & Personal Care Products on Amazon

40% off everything at Bath and Body Works

50% off select products, 20% off value bundles at The Body Shop

Want even more holiday shopping ideas? Check out our huge list of gift guides for everyone on your list.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.