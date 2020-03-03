The Best Lightweight Jackets to Wear in Spring, No Matter the Weather

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Springtime can be a tricky time to dress for. There are days where it feels like we’re not quite done with winter and days where spring showers are the least of your worries. But fear not! Finding the perfect lightweight layer for whatever weather the spring throws at you isn’t as hard as you think. We’ve rounded up a handful of spring situations and the jackets that they call for. Add one or two of these to your closet and you’ll be set for April showers, May flowers, lions, lambs, and everything in between.

FOR THE EVERYDAY

Men's All Day Every Day Jacket This jacket may seem less than substantial for a spring day, but it’s made from Public Rec’s technical fabric that’s breathable for layering up but warm when you need it to be. Buy on Public Rec $ 128

FOR THE RAINY (BUT WARM) DAYS

Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Packable Rain Jacket Throw this packable jacket on top of any outfit and you’ll be ready for whenever those pesky spring showers pop up. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR WHEN YOUR DAY CALLS FOR SOME LEATHER

BLANKNYC Women's Moto Jacket To me, a leather jacket is the perfect spring layer. This faux one from BLANKNYC comes in multiple colors and it’s overly stiff so you can pair it with everything from jeans to dresses. Buy on Amazon $ 98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE ‘STILL KIND OF WINTER’ DAYS

Women's Barbour Flyweight Cavalry Quilt Jacket There’s just enough poly fill in this jacket to keep you warm when winter tries to hang out. Its slim silhouette keeps you from looking overdressed in the spring. Buy on Backcountry $ 200

FOR A WEEKEND STROLL

Women's Cotton Quilted Jacket The lightweight polyester fill of this coat makes it the perfect thing to throw over a T-shirt without much thought. It’s also roomy enough to fit a thicker layer under come fall. Buy on Everlane $ 98

FOR A SIMPLE NIGHT OUT

Amazon Essentials Men's Midweight Bomber Jacket The bomber is a great option for any occasion, but it looks best with a pair of trousers and a button down. It adds a bit of edge to a classic outfit for a night out. Buy on Amazon $ 42 Free Shipping

