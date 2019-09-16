Everyone could use a solid magnetic knife block in their home, a one-stop-shop for knives that gets them out of the way and in your hands when you want them. While the magnetic strip is common for knives, there are some options that widen that aperture, and otherwise some elevated magnetic knife storage solutions that aren’t strips at all. Here some of your best-selling and top-rated options on Amazon.

Modern Innovations 16-Inch Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar, $18 on Amazon: This stainless steel magnetic strip is adorned with a satin finish for a great style accent in your kitchen. More than 2,700 reviewers left it a 4.6-star average rating—you’ll be getting a highly-regarded classic solution able to handle any knife you raise to it for less than $20.

Eco Kitchen 18-Inch Magnetic Knife Rack Bar With 6 Hooks, $20 on Amazon: Though sporting a more utilitarian style, this magnetic rack opens up lots of storage possibilities with six hooks that will let you hang virtually any of your cooking utensils. Hundreds of reviewers gave the rack a 4.7-star average rating.

Schmidt Brothers Acacia Midtown Magnetic Knife Block, $80 on Amazon: The knife block solution can be as elegant as you like and this refined take is both safe and stylish. Acrylic shields protect both magnetic sides of this space-saving block and let your blade hang on your counters, awaiting your culinary genius to grab hold.

Arte Legno 3-Panel Magnetic Knife Block, Solid Beech Wood, $119 on Amazon: This Italian-made block is made from beech wood and has neodymium magnets embedded within it. Stain-resistant and food-safe treatments will keep this versatile and highly-rated storage magnet adding a conversation piece to your kitchen for years to come.

Boker Makassar Wood Magnetic Knife Block, $109 on Amazon: Seven wood panels make up this rounded and stylish storage solution for your kitchen. Able to store knives small and large, the block is designed to help you showcase your favorite knives instead of hiding them, and more than 150 reviewers give it a 4.3-star average rating.

