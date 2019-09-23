Men have it easy in the tops department: Throw on a shirt that’s split in the middle and reassembled with the use of ancient technology (buttons) and voila—you’re elegant. You likely have one or two of these magic shirts in your closet and you could likely use an upgrade. We found some of the best ones around, with particular focus on options that take modern fabric technology and infuse it into their offerings.

Commuter Dress Shirt, $118 at Rhone: This is one of the strongest button-down upgrades you can make. I loved it when I first tried it and naturally shared Rhone’s expansion of the line with some great new colorways. Its Italian-made fabric is wrinkle-resistant, 4-way stretching, moisture-wicking, and machine washable for easy maintenance.

Hybrid Denim Shirt, $88 at Hill City: Ah, denim. A blend of cotton and polyester meets the brand’s cooling technology to give you the best of all worlds. Quick-drying and soft to the touch, this versatile shirt is your go-to whether you’re boarding a plane or planning a board meeting.

Wrinkle-Free Performance Short-Sleeve, $98 at UNTUCKit: I’m short and I hate tucking in. That means button-downs are tough sometimes. But not with UNTUCKit, whose goal is to give you shirts that look great hanging free. This shirt is a workhorse of specs. Stretchy, moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant, you name it. And it looks fantastic in nearly any setting (I’ve tried).

Stellar, $108 at Buttercloth: A step up in both style and fit, Buttercloth isn’t messing around with this dress shirt. Wrinkle-free fabric and built-in collar stays make it easy to maintain. And a 6-way stretch design lets you move however you want to. The contrasting details in the buttons, cuffs, and collar will give your look an accent that’s sure to get some attention, to boot.

The Air Oxford Short-Sleeve Shirt, $58 at Everlane: This is likely one of the most comfortable shirts I’ve ever worn and it works great casually or at work. A lightweight design and seven different colors give you versatility for days. Bonus tip: Check out Everlane’s new Uniform men’s collection for a bunch of other button-down options.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.