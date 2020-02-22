The Best Men’s Compression Socks for Workouts, Travel, and Everything in Between

Compression socks are made to help increase blood circulation, reduce leg swelling, and even decrease your risk of blood clots. But did you know you can wear them for more than just workouts or plane rides? They can easily be added to your sock drawer when you have plans to stand a bit longer than normal or just for a walk in the park. We’ve rounded up the best men’s compression socks, so you can just pull ‘em on and go.

Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks These durable socks were designed to last, with double-stitched fabric and moisture-wicking technology. Stay-Put Cuffs keep them in their place and strategically placed seams keep you from being pinched or rubbed while wearing them. Buy on Amazon $ 19

SB SOX Compression Socks The reinforced and cushioned heel make these socks ideal for everyday wear. They’re form-fitting (but not too tight), lightweight, and breathable, so you can get the benefits of wearing them, without the constricting feeling. These are woven with an anti-odor and anti-static fabric to keep your feet fresh. Buy on Amazon $ 15

Laite Hebe Compression Socks If you’re already a fan of compression socks and want to buy in bulk, these are the ones to get. They range from solid neutrals to crazy patterns, so you can let your personality show. Buy on Amazon $ 16

Copper Compression Socks Infused with copper fibers, these provide a milder compression than other options. They’re breathable and moisture-wicking but will still keep your calves warm in cold weather. And, because of the copper fibers, there’s built-in anti-microbial properties to keep them from stinking up the place. Buy on Amazon $ 14

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.