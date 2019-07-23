6 of the Best Polos To Upgrade Your Wardrobe and Style

Polos play a fine line between office-appropriate shirt, everyday T-shirt, and elegant top. And every wardrobe should have a polo or two to grab and throw on and into your bag for a worst-case scenario second shirt (food stains—I’m talking about food stains). And you should upgrade your polo options with breathable, comfortable, and versatile ones. To help you navigate the many polos out there, we rounded up some that we loved wearing and other top-rated options.

Delta Pique Polo, $88 at Rhone: I’m a big fan of Rhone’s athleisurewear and this polo fits the mold of their exceptional quality. Their proprietory Polartec Delta fabric is designed to keep you cool all day and anti-odor tech will keep the stink out. The lightweight pique will keep you comfortable and vent details in the stitching will keep the air flowing.

Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Polo Shirt, $40 on Amazon: This 100% polyester polo from activewear giant Under Armour wicks moisture and dries quickly. It also sports a 4.6-star average rating from more than 500 reviewers and is a bit easier on the wallet.

Don't-Sweat-It Polo, $45 at Banana Republic: Banana Republic’s performance pique fabric is front and center in this polo, which you can get in more than a dozen colors. Its moisture-wicking, anti-odor and anti-microbial properties are designed to help keep you fresh all day.

MicroAir Polo, $79 at Tasc: The MicroAir is extremely lightweight, leaving you feeling like you’re barely wearing anything. The 4-way stretching, quick-drying polo is sustainably made from beechwood trees. Its ultra-fine fibers are comprised of 55% micro polyester, 40% micro modal, and 5% elastane. If you live in a muggy area, this is a no-brainer. It does run a touch long for us short folks so keep that in mind if it matters to you.

Nike Men's Dry Victory Golf Polo, $41 on Amazon: You know your polo is quality when Nike’s brand is stamped on it. This polo comes in dozens of colors and sizes and is made out of 100% recycled polyester and Nike’s Dri-FIT technology means it wicks moisture and dries quickly.

Jason Scott’s Lewis Polo, $50 at Nordstrom Rack: This polo is 100% Pima cotton and not specifically built for summer but it fits very nicely and at this price could give you a solid option for days that aren’t body-melting hot. Soft to the touch and stylish, this might not be my everyday summer polo but it’s definitely worthy of elegant-ish occasions.

