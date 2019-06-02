These 5 Minimalist Wallets Will Help You Streamline Your Everyday Carry

It took me years to realize that I didn’t have to hold onto every single receipt and shove it into my wallet. And with that realization came the obsession with minimalist wallets. Give me a handful of card slots and a place to store some paper essentials (cash, coffee punch card, health insurance, you know) and I’m golden. We’ve taken the liberty of rounding up some of the best-reviewed and best-selling minimal wallets to keep your things safe while cutting down on your accessories footprint.

Travelambo Front Pocket Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet, $15 on Amazon: With a 4.6-star rating on over 5,800 reviews, this is a simple, minimalist wallet with some gravitas. It features three vertical and one horizontal card slots on one side. The other side has an ID window and a second horizontal pocket. Plus, the middle is a perfect cash pocket.

NOMATIC Men's Slim Minimalist Wallet, $20 on Amazon: A more utilitarian take on the minimalist wallet, this is a slim, lightweight sleeve to hold up to 15 cards. And to get to those cards, it has an easy-to-use pull tab to reach your most used ones.

Shinola Leather Card Case, $125 from Bloomingdale’s: Premium leather always looks good and this wallet wears it well. The Card Case has a leather-lined cash pocket, four card compartments, and won’t add too much bulk to your back pocket or bag.

The Card Case, $50 from Everlane: Is it a surprise that Everlane makes a great elevated card wallet? 100% Spanish Leather and streamlined to cut down on overstuffing, there are only two slots on each side to provide space for what you need and only what you need.

Card Case, $35 from Dagne Dover: If you want something a bit more fun, go for this envelope-style card case. It has enough room for your most important cards, plus a couple of bills, and neatly snaps closed to stay secure in your bag. Choose from 12 different color options.

