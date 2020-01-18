The Best MLK Mattress Sales to Shop Right Now

The beginning of the year is one of the best times to purchase a new mattress. Not only are you starting the year off with a better bed, but you’ll be getting a great deal. MLK Day is bringing huge discounts on mattresses from Scouted-favorite brands like Leesa, Brooklyn Bedding, and more.

Brooklyn Bedding: Take 25% off sitewide with the code MLK25. This sitewide sale is for everything from mattresses to pillows. The best-selling Hybrid Bloom is a Scouted favorite, as is the Luxury Cooling Pillow.

Casper: Save 10% on any mattress order. After recently announcing plans to go public, the original mattress-in-a-box is taking 10% off purchases of any of their best-selling mattresses. Choose from the classic Casper, the basic Essential, or the upgraded Wave.

Nectar: Save $100 on Queen Mattresses. Available on Amazon, when you pick up a Nectar mattress, you’ll get two free pillows to complete your fully-upgraded bed.

Avocado Mattress: Save $150 on all organic mattresses. These certified organic mattresses have up to 1,414 pocketed support coils with no polyester, polyurethane foams, or toxic fire-retardant treatment.

Allswell: Take 10% off the Allswell, 15% off the Luxe, and 20% off the Supreme with code HIBERNATE. Choose between the classic Allswell, the upgraded Luxe, and the luxurious Supreme, with Queen mattresses all under $1,000.

Helix: Up to $200 off and 2 free dream pillows. If you’re picky when it comes to mattresses, Helix allows you to take a quiz to make sure you’re purchasing the right one. Each one of the brand’s mattresses has a unique structure for different kinds of sleepers.

Leesa: Get $200 off any mattress. These mattresses are breathable and supportive, with multiple layers of memory foam to keep you cradled all night long without getting too hot.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.