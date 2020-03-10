These Hand Soaps Will Keep You Moisturized, No Matter How Many Times You Wash

Washing your hands should be second nature, but it can be hard to tell if you’re really doing it for long enough. Growing up, my mom would always make me wash my hands when I got home or before a meal. Somehow, living on my own, I stopped doing that. But the CDC consistently suggests that washing your hands is the first and easiest step to take to stop the spread of germs and potentially harmful viruses. So, I’m re-teaching myself to become a more frequent hand-washer. With that, though, comes the downside: washing your hands can strip them of moisture. I’m not a huge fan of hand lotion, so I opt for hand soaps that clean off bacteria and also moisturize. If you plan on taking charge of your washing habits, here are some of the best soaps to have on...hand. Don’t forget to count to 20!

Dial Complete 2 in 1 Moisturizing & Antibacterial Hand Wash Dial Complete 2 In 1 Moisturizing & Antibacterial Foaming Hand Wash, $16: The OG Dial Gold is a great option to have on-hand when it comes to killing germs, but this Dial soap does more. It kills 99.99% of bacteria while also keeping your hands soft and smooth. Buy on Walmart $ 11

Everyone Hand Soap, Lavender + Coconut Everyone Hand Soap, $10: Made from coconut cleansers, organic plant extracts, vitamin e + B5, this option cleanses and moisturizes, all in one. It comes in a handful of unique fragrances, like Spearmint + Lemongrass and Apricot + Vanilla. Buy on Amazon $ 11 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mrs. Meyer's Liquid Hand Soap This is the soap I always have next to my sink. It will clean your hands but keep them soft with olive oil, Aloe Vera, and essential oils. I prefer the basil one, myself. Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping

Softsoap Hand Wash Plus Lotion Pump Like the tissues before it, this soap has lotion added to it to make sure you’re not losing any moisture the more you wash your hands. This one has an Aloe Water and Lime scent, so it’s easy to pretend you’re on a tropical beach somewhere while you’re washing. Buy on Amazon $ 20

Farmstead Apothecary Hand Soap This natural hand soap uses plants, herbs, flowers, and fruit to create a soap that smells good, feels good, and works...good. Buy on Amazon $ 10

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.