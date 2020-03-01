The Secret to Becoming a Morning Person is Simpler Than You Think

Now that I’m a morning person, I’ve come to loathe the term. Mainly because I wasn’t always one. Way too frequently, I’d roll out of bed and head straight to work. Out of breath, I’d arrive, barely on time, with unkempt hair and my pants tucked into my socks.

But being a morning person, I learned, isn’t something that’s set in stone. Instead, it’s something we can become, or yearn towards. And the way I learned how is to make every step of my routine enjoyable and efficient, so that at the end of it, I have time to do something I enjoy.

All routines are different, but here are a few things I do each morning, and a few things I wish I did more of, with some of the products that help make it the best experience possible.

WAKE UP AND SMELL THE COFFEE

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-over Kettle The Fellow Stagg Electric Kettle is my go-to for any and all of my hot water needs. I’m a bit of a coffee dork so I like to know the exact right temperature, and this one does just that, as Scouted editor Jillian has noted before. This kettle is elegant, has a gooseneck spout perfect for my morning pour overs, and automatically maintains the desired temperature once it’s reached. This means while it’s boiling, I can... Buy on Amazon $ 149 Free Shipping | Free Returns

BRUSH-UP

Quip Electric Toothbrush I really like the Quip toothbrush, as does Scouted contributor Jessica Booth. I’m most thankful for it in the morning. When I’m half asleep, it’s hard to keep track of anything, let alone how long two minutes actually is. The Quip’s built-in timer counts out the full 120 seconds so you don’t have to. Buy on Quip $ 45

SHOWER TIME!

Parachute Waffle Bath Towels Showering in the morning always felt to me like I was doing the Wim Hof Method. It always felt like such a jolt to the system, it always felt cold, even if it was hot, and it’d only get worse once I stepped out. However, thanks to Parachute’s Waffle Knit Towels recommended to me, I never feel that way anymore. Just clean, warm, and ready for breakfast. Buy on Parachute $ 39 Free Shipping | Free Returns

THE MOST IMPORTANT MEAL OF THE DAY

NutriBullet 12-Piece High-Speed Blender/Mixer System Eating used to rub me the wrong way first thing in the morning. But then, a friend of mine recommended a genius solution: drink your breakfast. With the Magic Bullet, I can fill up on smoothies each morning, and it leaves room to get creative with what I’m making. Not only is The Magic Bullet sleek, easy to use, and dishwasher safe, it’s also portable, so if I wake up a little late, I can have my smoothie on my commute. Buy on Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

STRETCH IT OUT

Lululemon's Reversible Mat 5mm I don’t stretch every morning, but I definitely should. Instead of opting for a foam roller, which is definitely a worthwhile option, I roll out my Lululemon Reversible Yoga Mat and turn my apartment into a DIY yoga studio. Buy on Lululemon $ 78 Free Shipping | Free Returns

DO A CROSSWORD

The New York Times Greatest Hits of Monday Crossword Puzzles I love crosswords because they get me away from my phone and make me feel accomplished. The Best Hits of Monday from The New York Times is the book I’m currently working on. I never said I was good at them. Buy on Amazon $ 7 Free Shipping | Free Returns

