Mosquitos (Literally) Suck. Keep Them Off Your Lawn With These Five Gadgets from Amazon.

I’d like to pose an honest question: If mosquitos just stopped existing, would the world be better off? I think so! And if we’re truly being honest, there’s a truly carnal satisfaction one gets from killing off mosquitos. That’s why mosquito-repelling gadgets are an integral part of planning to spend your days and nights outside. From the old-fashioned bug zapper to the simple-but-effective citronella candles, here’s a list of five ways to keep your backyard bug-free and your skin a whole lot less itchy.

Thermacell Cambridge Mosquito Repellent Patio Shield Lantern, $16 on Amazon: This lantern is the perfect option to keep on a table while dining al fresco. It’s silent, scent-free, and doesn’t contain any DEET. It’ll provide up to 15 feet of protection without worry and will even give a nice glow for a hint of ambient lighting.

Laluztop Citronella Candles, $30 on Amazon: These tabletop citronella candles look great and are made from natural, biodegradable soy wax. The tins are also super versatile, so after you burn down the candle completely, you can easily use them for decoration or storage.

Thermacell Radius Zone Mosquito Repellent, $47 on Amazon: If you’re for substance over style, this is the option for you. It’ll last you up to 40 hours of one refill and is also TSA-compliant if you plan on bringing it along with you on a far away camping destination.

Summit...responsible solutions Mosquito Bits, $19 on Amazon: Looking for a non-light source repellent? These mosquito-killing bits are meant to be sprinkled on soil or mixed into plant beds to stop the mosquitos at their larvae stage.

DynaTrap Insect Trap, $159 on Amazon: This intense-looking lamp traps and kills quickly and quietly, no zapping or buzzing. It protects up to a half an acre and will be able to disrupt the breeding cycle so you’ll stay mosquito-free all summer.

