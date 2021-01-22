The Best New Launches from Adidas, Lord Jones, Buck Mason, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Lotion: This CBD lotion is packed with 100mg of CBD, plus shea butter for extra moisture and Menthyl Ethylamido Oxalate, which adds a cooling effect as you put it on. The new grapefruit scent will lift you up with its bright citrus notes and soothing formula.

Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Lotion Buy at Sephora $ 40

Buck Mason Leather Jackets: As the winter starts to subside, it’s time to start thinking about your outerwear again. These new leather jackets from Buck Mason are the perfect layer for the in-between months of April and May. They’re made from twice-tanned lamb’s leather and will wear beautifully as the year goes on.

Bruiser Moto Jacket Buy at Buck Mason $ 495

Bruiser Bomber Jacket Buy at Buck Mason $ 495

Adidas ZX 5000 Torsion Shoes: Don’t be fooled by the bright yellow colorway, these new sneakers mean business. The ZX silhouette is part of the brand’s A-ZX series that mixes heritage styles with unique technology. This version, made for the letter T, features yellow Kevlar material, the same that was used in the 80s on the Torsion bars in adidas shoes. It gives the shoe flexibility, allowing your foot to move freely and have stability as one unit.

A-Z ZX 5000 Torsion Shoes Buy at adidas $ 140

Mansur Gavriel Soft Lady Bag: If you were looking for the perfect everyday bag that can carry everything you need, this is it. The silhouette is delicate, but it can easily fit all your essentials, including a laptop. It’s made from soft calfskin leather and lined in suede, with an interior pocket for extra organization.

