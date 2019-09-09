New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Allbirds x JUST Walk on Water Collection: Scouted favorite footwear brand Allbirds is back with a lofty collaboration with freshwater brand JUST. You can get Runners and Toppers for men and women in a white-and-blue colorway that’s as great as the rest of the brand’s styles are. 100% of the proceeds from the collaboration’s sales go to Leonardo Dicaprio’s Amazon Forest Fund.

Victorinox Alliance XS Women’s Watches: The latest women’s watch collection—featuring the brand’s smallest women’s watches to-date—is now available in silver and gold mesh bracelets. Each one still sports 11 Swarovski crystals on its face. Each watch is also scratch-resistant, water-resistant, and triple-coated with an anti-reflective sapphire crystal.

Happy Socks x Keith Haring Collection: From pop artist Keith Haring and foot-favorite brand Happy Socks is a ‘90s-like loud collection of socks perfect for gifting or upping your sock-game.

Roku Smart Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer: One of the leading streaming hardware (and software) brands is going hard into audio with a smart solution for your TV. Plug the smart soundbar in and get all of Roku’s best qualities with a hefty dose of better sound and smart assistant-ready capabilities.

Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones: Skullcandy’s been working on audio products for a minute and its latest release aims to make truly wireless headphones affordable without sacrificing any of that Skullcandy quality. The earbuds hold three hours of playtime and the case will fully charge them twice before requiring a charge itself (that’s 10 hours of playtime for those counting).

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals from Best Buy and Newegg. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.