The Best New Launches from Banana Republic, Dims., Otherland, and More

Food52 added to their in-house Five Two line again with these stackable glasses. They’re the perfect size for any drink, from a glass of water to a fancy cocktail. Made in Italy, their space-saving design means you can fit more drinkware in your cabinets without taking up too much room. Since they’re made from tempered glass, they can go straight into the dishwasher to be cleaned. Each glass has a unique ring etching that is done by hand.