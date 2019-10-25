The Best New Launches from Burrow, Glossier, Master & Dynamic, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Burrow Rugs: Burrow is known for its affordable, innovative flat-pack and modular furniture. The brand has decided to expand its catalog into even more home furnishings with a new line of rugs made for all kinds of lifestyles. They’re low maintenance without sacrificing design. Some are made from recycled materials, some are pet and kid-friendly, and others are made from natural materials to blend right in. The Ridge and Prairie Modern are my personal favorites.

Glossier Futuredew: There’s something about applying serum right before bed that seems wasteful. Your face is dewy and supple and you’re just going to bury it in a pillow. That’s what inspired Futuredew, Glossier’s newest launch. It’s one part serum, one part highlighter. It gives your skin that just-moisturized look that will actually last through the day. Layer it under makeup or go bare and bright.

Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus True Wireless Earphones: True wireless headphones are having a moment. These new ones from Master & Dynamic are punchy and bold. The sound is deep and they’re incredibly easy to wear, even for an over-ear convert like me. The acetate finish is sleek and so much better looking than many other options on the market. 40 hours of battery life, Active Noise-Cancelling, and Ambient Listening Mode (meaning you can still hear the world around you) set these apart.

Dims. Home Composed Vanity: If there ever was a vanity that would fit into any home, it’s this one. The Dims. Home Composed Vanity takes under 10 minutes to put together, is coated in a chemical-free paint, and can easily be used as a desk with ample storage. It comes in four styles with an accent color: Nude / Blush, Sage / Powder, Ink / Powder, and Natural.

Away The Expandables Line: There’s a lot to love about Away’s suitcases but there is one downside: hardside luggage doesn’t give you any expanded space. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that Away has stepped up and created The Expandables. This new line of softside suitcases has an easy-access front pocket, plus the ability to expand an extra 1.75” for added room for all of your things.

