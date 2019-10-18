The Best New Launches from Casper, Richer Poorer, Plated, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Casper Sleep Foam Mattress Topper: When I first bought my Casper mattress, I had heard through the grapevine that if you talked to customer service about the bed being too firm (which to me, it was, though my boyfriend felt otherwise), they’d send you a mattress topper for free. That topper was made of the same foam that was inside the mattress. I love that topper. And now, you can get your own without complaining to a customer service rep. The brand launched the mattress top (available on Amazon) in every size from Twin XL to Cali King. It’s three inches of premium, breathable foam, plus a plush top layer that will fit on any mattress, Casper or otherwise.

The Infinite Candle from Year & Day: I’m such a fan of Year & Day’s sleek, beautiful ceramic dinnerware. Now, they’ve launched another thing that I love: candles. The Infinite Candle is a vegan, soy wax free of phthalates and phenols. It comes in four scents: Daybreak (Tuberose, jasmine, orange blossom, lemon), Fog (Sea salt, sage, eucalyptus), Moon (Rosemary, lavender, mint, moss), and Midnight (Cedarwood, vetiver, smoke, rose). The ceramic holder can be used after you burn through your candle, as well.

Beyond Meat at Plated: Plated was probably my favorite meal kit when I was trying them. The recipes were delicious. The food was fresh. It was fun! The new addition of Beyond Meat marks the entry into the plant-based meat substitute category for the brand. The great thing about Beyond Meat is that, unlike other meat substitutes like Seitan or Tempe, there’s no special treatment. Just cook it up like you would normal ground beef.

Porter Seal Tight Bowl: There’s so much to love about w&p’s collection of reusable food storage. It’s so modern and sleek-looking, to start. But it’s also completely dishwasher and microwave friendly. And while I love my Porter Bowl for pasta and salads, it gets a little precarious with things like soup. The new Porter Seal Tight Bowl was made with liquids in mind. Made from borosilicate glass and wrapped in protective matte silicone, the screw-top lid keeps spillage to zero.

Richer Poorer Women’s High-Waisted Brief: I truly love so much of what Richer Poorer does and the new high-waisted briefs are now the only underwear I want to sleep in. I’m not normally a high-waisted underwear kind of gal. I’ve tried a few pairs and the only ones I’ve enjoyed have been shaping ones from Yummie. But these feel more like comfy sleeping shorts than anything else.

