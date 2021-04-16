The Best New Launches from Everlane, Baggu, Milk Bar, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Women’s Swim Collection Is it too early to think about swimwear? Everlane doesn’t think so. This new line of women’s swimsuits features three bikini top styles, two bikini bottoms, and two one-pieces. It’s also sustainably made and lined with quick-drying material so there’s no soggy bottoms. Shop at Everlane $

Deadstock Reusable Tote Collection In an effort to be even more eco-conscious, Baggu has launched their Deadstock Collection, which features their classic reusable totes made from deadstock material. Each bag is made from leftover fabric from previous seasons’ production, with mismatched patterns that are unique and fun. Shop at BAGGU $

Endangered Seas Collection Not only is the new collection from Stasher beautiful (those ombre stripes are incredibly visually appealing), but it’s also charitable. With each bag purchase, Stasher will donate $1 to the Surfrider Foundation. Shop at Stasher $

Strawberry Shortcake Shop If there were ever a confection that screamed Spring Is Here, it’s Strawberry Shortcake. Milk Bar is taking that to the max with their new collection of strawberry treats, including their famous layer cake, truffles, and a cookie called the Strawberry Shortcake Caramel Snap. Yum! Shop at Milk Bar $

The No-Wire Balconette Bra If you were looking for a bra that you could be comfortable in all day (now that we have to wear real bras again), this is the one for you. This new bra from LIVELY is made with molded cups instead of underwire, plus it has front-adjustable straps and a convertible back. What more could you ask for? Buy at LIVELY $ 35

Malibu Natural Hand Sanitizer This is the first non-mask launch for one of our favorite disposable mask brands, evolvetogether, and it makes total sense. This bottle of hand sanitizer is made 100% organically and features a reusable aluminum spray bottle. Made with organic sugarcane alcohol, this is one of the most eco-friendly options on the market. Buy at evolvetogether $ 17

