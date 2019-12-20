The Best New Launches from Everlane, Glossier, Summersalt, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Everlane ReNew Fleece Sweatpants: Made from the same ReNew Fleece as the Sweatshirt, these are the kind of sweatpants that you can actually get away with wearing outside of the house. The cropped silhouette and finished hem make these look more like trousers than sweatpants and they come in two colors (that can match the sweatshirt if you want a set): Oat and Navy.

Everlane ReNew Fleece Sweatpants Buy on Everlane $ 60

eufy HomeVac H11: One quick look at this handheld vacuum and you know it’s different. It looks more like a large flashlight than it does a vacuum. It’s lightweight (only weighing 1.2lbs) and compact with a 2-in-1 crevice tool to get into every corner of your home or office. The Micro USB charging means you can simply plug it into a USB port to give it power.

eufy HomeVac H11 Buy on Amazon $ 42 Free Shipping

Summersalt at Nordstrom: We love Summersalt here at Scouted and now we’re happy to report that it’s available at another one of our favorite places: Nordstrom. Get access to best-selling swimwear in regular and plus sizes. The Sidestroke is the brand’s all-time best-seller.

SKIMS Sleepwear: Whether or not you’re a fan or follower of Kim Kardashian, you have to agree that the new sleepwear from her shapewear brand SKIMS is pretty. The Cozy Collection features everything from full sleep sets to fuzzy robes and sleep shorts.

Glossier The Skincare Edit: This bundle has everything you could need for a full skincare routine, in miniature form. This limited edition set has travel-friendly sizes of all the top skincare products from Glossier: Milky Jelly Cleanser, Super Bounce, Priming Moisturizer Rich, Balm Dotcom lip + skin salve in Original and Rose, and Futuredew. Plus, it comes with a headband to keep your hair out of your face while you work through your routine.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.