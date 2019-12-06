The Best New Launches from Everlane, Zappos, Warby Parker, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

The Everlane Men’s Twill Half-Zip Sweatshirt: This brand new half-zip is the perfect thing to toss over a T-shirt to dress things up a bit. It’s made from a textured micro-ribbed twill that’s a level up from your typical sweatshirt. Plus, it’s machine-washable so you can wear and re-wear it over and over. Choose from three different colors: Dark Forest, Off White, and Navy.

Scout by Warby Parker: Warby Parker is no longer just a glasses company. The brand recently introduced Scout, a line of daily contacts that are packaged and shipped directly to your home through the Warby Parker site. They’re packaged in an easy-to-carry flat pack (80% less packaging than traditional blister packs) and the lenses themselves are flipped so that you only ever touch the outer surface of the lens.

Zappos x UGG Collaboration: In celebration of Zappos’ 20th birthday, the retailer has collaborated with UGG and released a festive sweater-inspired collection of boots and slippers. Get in the holiday spirit with this limited edition line and get cozy, because they’re lined in sheepskin and ready to keep your feet toasty.

Brandless Razor Starter Kit: Razors are expensive. There are no two ways about it. Brandless has stepped in to create an easy, sleek razor for your face or your body that was made to navigate any spot with ease. It’s wrapped in aloe vera and vitamin E to help keep your skin moisturized, too.

Funko POP! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child (Baby Yoda): Taken the world by storm, he has. Baby Yoda is a meme, a tattoo, and now a Funko Pop! figure, releasing in March 2020. This little green guy may not sip his bone broth or heal your wounds, but he’ll look cute on your desk or as a gift for that Star Wars obsessed friend of yours. He even comes in a “child-sized” version of 10”.

