The Best New Launches from Purple, Glossier, Yummie, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Glossier Pro Tip Brush Point Liquid Eyeliner: The newest drop from Glossier is a sleek black eyeliner with a smooth, precise brush tip to give you the cat-eye you’ve always dreamed of. It draws a sharp line that won’t budge and the buildable formula that dries quickly and can stay on for up to 12 hours. The pen tip is made from flexible fibers that help hug the curve of your eye to help cut down on any mistakes.

Paravel Negative Nylon Collection: Paravel’s Nylon Fold-Up collection has a cult following, and for good reason. It’s durable, lightweight, and (as the name suggests) folds into itself for easy storage. Paravel is taking it one step further and recrafting their entire Nylon Fold-Up line in recycled materials made of 100% post-consumer recycled plastic water bottles.

Purple Harmony Pillow: The newest pillow from sleep brand Purple features the first and only Purple Grid Hex, the same tech that’s built into the brand’s signature mattress. It’s responsive, soft, and cool so you can get the kind of sleep you’ve only dreamed of. The over 1,500 open-air channels are wrapped in a moisture-wicking mesh cover to keep your head cool extremely throughout the night.

Material Saute Pan and Sauce Pot: Material’s The 29 Collection was a streamlined offering of the pots and pans you need in your cabinets. The newest additions, the Saute Pan and the Sauce Pot feature a 5-ply stainless steel finish with a copper core to heat up quickly and evenly, no matter the stove.

Yummie Loungewear: While Yummie already has cornered the shapewear market to craft styles that anyone would enjoy wearing, this new launch is something different. With slub knit loungewear, this collection is all about being comfortable and staying comfortable. The new collection has everything from a T-shirt to a cardigan to a robe.

