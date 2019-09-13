The Best New Launches from Rothy’s, Everlane, Olay, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Rothy’s The Chelsea Sneaker: Not all Chelsea boots need to be boots! The Chelsea style is sleek and minimal, something Rothy’s knows a thing or two about. Choose from eight different colorways to match your style, from Bright White to Wildcat. And, as always, they’re washable, breathable, and incredibly comfortable. No squished toes here.

Everlane The Boss Bag: When searching for a new work bag, it felt serendipitous for Everlane to launch a brand new shape. This sleep pebbled leather bag slings over one shoulder easily thanks to the sturdy top handle. And if you thought it was just for show, think again. This can fit a 15” laptop with ease. Plus, it has an interior pocket to keep things like your phone or wallet easily accessible. “Boss Bag” is for damn sure.

Bombas Merino Wool Socks: I love puns. Truly. This launch makes me so happy because Bombas got Dan Marino (merino?) to endorse the socks and man does that just line up perfectly. They’re dubbing them “the best DA[M]N merinos” and wow, that’s so good. The socks have a cushioned footbed, the brand’s patented Honeycomb arch support system, Y-stitched heel, and more features to keep your feet... happy.

Olay Retinol24 Line: Olay is one of those brands that continue to be at the forefront of quality, affordable, and powerful skincare products. With the launch of a brand new retinol line, Olay is giving access to a highly-favored antiaging ingredient to the masses. The price point is perfect, the packaging is on point, and the studies that went into it prove this may be some of the best retinol on the market right now.

Food52 x Mason Cash Cane Batter Bowl: Sometimes, we don’t think about how good looking our mixing bowls are, but Food52 wants to change that. In honor of the brand’s 10th anniversary, they created a limited edition version of an iconic mixing bowl. It’s ceramic, dishwasher and microwave-safe, and has a spout for easy pouring. It also has been featured on a certain English baking program.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find great deals from your favorite brands. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.