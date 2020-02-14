The Best New Launches from Serena Williams for Away, W&P, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

ADAY Launches Suit Line: ADAY is a brand that continues to expand our understanding of what a true a “staple” piece is. The new line of suiting includes items you can easily mix and match or wear together for a powerful, sleek business look. From the waist-tie blazer to the asymmetrical pant, these pieces will become the perfect thing to wear will practically anything in your closet. This line is about proving a classic suit can be anything but boring.

OFFHOURS Lunar Homecoat: Just look at this thing. Is it a coat? Is it a robe? It’s kind of both and will make you feel like you never got out of bed. Though, it's made to wear outside, too. The new black colorway is sleek and powerful, something that can help you feel like the king of your own domain. The sleek crinkled cotton on the outside is matched with a super soft T-shirt fabric on the inside for extra comfort.

Porter Terrazzo Line: Porter makes some of the sleekest portable food and drink containers. Stepping out of the muted neutrals, the brand is introducing the trendy, unique terrazzo pattern. It’s still made from 100% silicone and is fully dishwasher and microwave-safe like the classic Porter pieces. This is the kind of drinkware that people will stop and ask you about.

Away Serena Williams Collection: Luggage and travel accessories brand Away partnered with Serena Williams on a brand new collection. The new colorway combines a bright, bold red on the outside with a fun, multi-colored camo on the inside. The whole collection features a Hardside and Softside suitcase, packing cubes, and a brand new Shoe Cube made to keep your kicks fresh.

